After widespread opposition from neighbors, Henry County supervisors deny rezoning request

The Henry County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday night to deny a request to rezone an empty residential lot in Collinsville for business use amid opposition from numerous neighbors.
The vote came after a public hearing on Adam Foley’s request to rezone 1.29 acres on Smith Rucker Road from Suburban Residential District S-R to Commercial District B-1 in order to allow him to develop commercial self-storage units on the property. Foley was the only person to speak in favor of the project during Tuesday’s hearing.
About a dozen residents of the subdivision across from the lot attended the meeting as well, and several addressed the board with concerns that the rezoning would bring increased traffic and crime to their area, as well as decrease property values.
And, evidently, the county Planning Commission agreed. Board documents state that both the Planning Commission and county staff recommended that the Board of Supervisors deny the rezoning request.
Henry County Director of Planning, Zoning and Inspections Lee Clark said several residents who spoke at the earlier Planning Commission meeting felt the rezoning “would change the character of their community.”
Some neighbors addressing the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday pointed to ongoing concerns about people congregating at the Circle K convenience store on the corner of Smith Rucker Road and Virginia Avenue, which is next to the lot where the rezoning was proposed, and said adding another commercial lot would make the problem worse.
News reports show the Circle K was recently the scene of two shootings in less than two weeks.
On Oct. 24, Henry County Sheriff’s deputies found a 43-year-old Martinsville man with gunshot wounds to both of his legs in the parking lot. No one has been charged or named as a suspect in connection with the incident.
Then, just before 10 a.m. on Nov. 6, 911 dispatchers received a call about another shooting in the same parking lot. Investigators reported a 32-year-old Martinsville man was speaking to someone inside another vehicle when shots came from within, wounding him in the abdomen.
A few days later, Tylor Evan Wimbush, 19, of Bassett, turned himself in and was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was jailed with no bond.
Clark did not name the business but said there had been “negative activities” on another commercial lot near the neighborhood that had an impact on the residential area.
“Folks had been frequenting the subdivision late at night, and there had been complaints about people hanging out there at all times of night. Therefore, they were concerned that if you rezoned the first lot, it might cause the gatherings to move one lot closer into their subdivision,” Clark said. “So, they felt like given the placement of that property, it would be more appropriate for it to stay residentially zoned.”
Speaking at the public hearing Tuesday, Foley defended his proposal to place storage units on the lot.
“All the opposition I heard was specific to the convenience store. This is a completely separate business on completely separate property,” he said. “It’s going to be a well-lighted area. No soliciting signs will be posted on the building. I plan on having that enforced.”
Foley said, if approved, the storage facility would be fenced in and locked, and only renters of the storage units would have access.
“I will not allow this stuff to happen at my business,” Foley said. “I understand the concerns of the community.”
Following Foley’s comments, one resident, Kelvin Bradshaw, presented the board with a petition called “Citizens Against Rezoning of our Community” with more than 30 signatures.
“We are concerned about the neighborhood,” said Bradshaw, who added he had lived there for 44 years and raised his children there.
“I purchased a piece of property across the street from me and had to put lights and cameras there to keep the wrong people from coming in there and parking. It’s really been a problem,” he said. “You put another commercial place there, it’s going to add to the problem that’s already there.”
Gary Brown, who lives on Hill-n-Dale Road, told the board, “The service station there has created problems for our neighborhood. ... I’m up running people off at 1 and 2 o’ clock in the morning.”
The addition of another commercial lot is “going to create more traffic. With 60 units you’ve got people coming in and out of that road,” Brown said. “If you lived in my neighborhood would you want that there?”
Randy Powell said he recently bought property on Hill-n-Dale Road because it is “a well-established neighborhood. People take care of their property.”
However, if the commercial rezoning is approved, “I’ve been a Realtor for 18 years, and I know this is going to decrease the values of this neighborhood,” he said.
Another resident, Una Bradshaw, said, “The storage facility will cause people to be drawn to that area. Adding more lighting is not going to stop people.”
Nancy Philpott told the board, “There are several of us that live alone up there. We don’t need these extra problems.”
Also, she said, “I’m concerned if this should be changed to commercial, what should happen if they decide to sell the property and put another business there? It would devalue our properties.”
Collinsville District Supervisor Joseph Bryant said he had also heard from several people opposing the rezoning and agreed with their concerns.
“Part of the point of zoning is to separate residential areas from commercial areas,” Bryant said. “Once you open up a residential area to a commercial area, you’re putting yourself in a position where next thing you know you have several places on that road that have gone commercial.”
