After widespread opposition from neighbors, Henry County supervisors deny rezoning request

News reports show the Circle K was recently the scene of two shootings in less than two weeks.

On Oct. 24, Henry County Sheriff’s deputies found a 43-year-old Martinsville man with gunshot wounds to both of his legs in the parking lot. No one has been charged or named as a suspect in connection with the incident.

Then, just before 10 a.m. on Nov. 6, 911 dispatchers received a call about another shooting in the same parking lot. Investigators reported a 32-year-old Martinsville man was speaking to someone inside another vehicle when shots came from within, wounding him in the abdomen.

A few days later, Tylor Evan Wimbush, 19, of Bassett, turned himself in and was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was jailed with no bond.

Clark did not name the business but said there had been “negative activities” on another commercial lot near the neighborhood that had an impact on the residential area.