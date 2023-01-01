Agenda: City Council

City Council
The Martinsville City Council will have its first meeting of 2023 at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at the City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St., as an organizational meeting.
On the agenda are:
- Invocation by Rev. Matthew Brown, St. Paul High Street Baptist Church
- Oath of office issued by Interim Circuit Clerk Jeanie Nunn to newly elected council members L.C. Jones and Aaron Rawls
- Call for nomination for mayor by Nunn
- Assumption of chair by mayor: Mayor calls for nomination for vice mayor; oath of office for vice mayor administered by Nunn
- Consider establishing regular meeting schedule