 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Agenda: City Council

  • 0
City Hall

Martinsville City Council will have its first meeting of 2023 at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at the City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St., as an organizational meeting.

 Bill Wyatt

City Council

The Martinsville City Council will have its first meeting of 2023 at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at the City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St., as an organizational meeting.

On the agenda are:

  • Invocation by Rev. Matthew Brown, St. Paul High Street Baptist Church
  • Oath of office issued by Interim Circuit Clerk Jeanie Nunn to newly elected council members L.C. Jones and Aaron Rawls
  • Call for nomination for mayor by Nunn
  • Assumption of chair by mayor: Mayor calls for nomination for vice mayor; oath of office for vice mayor administered by Nunn
  • Consider establishing regular meeting schedule
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert