AGENDAS

AGENDA: Henry County Board of Zoning Appeal

Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals

The Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals has scheduled two public hearings for 9 a.m. on Dec. 30 in the Summerlin Meeting Room of the County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road in Collinsville.

A request for a special use permit was received for the establishment of a substance abuse disorder organization and halfway house for women. The facility would be licensed for up to 16 residents at one time. The property is located at 9850 Virginia Ave. in the Reed Creed District.

A request for a special use permit was received to allow for the establishment of a billiard parlor/pool room and entertainment center in an existing building. The property is located at 2716 Virginia Ave. in the Collinsville District.

The purpose of these public hearings is to receive citizen input into the possible issuance of special use permits and applications for these requests may be viewed in the Department of Planning, Zoning and Inspection between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.

