AGENDA: New College Institute board meeting

The New College Institute board of directors will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday at NCI's Baldwin Building at 191 Fayette St.
Agenda items include:
Remote board participant action, by board chair Sen. William Stanley
Approval of June 23, 2021 meeting minutes
Chairman’s remarks, by Stanley:
- Election of board officers
- Committee chairs and assignments
- Welcome and introduction of new board members
- Chairman updates
NCI bylaw revisions, by Stanley
Executive director’s reports, by Interim Executive Director Karen R. Jackson:
- Program updates
- Staffing updates & reports
GWO and Advanced Manufacturing, by Brian Pace, coordinator of Advanced Manufacturing
Marketing by Rebekah Hughes, website and marketing coordinator
Academic/Programs, by Margaret Omwenga, Chief Program Officer
Information Technology, by Dr. Ken Russell, Chief Information Officer
Financial & Operations, by Christina Reed, Assistant Director of Finance & Operations
Closed Session, by Senator William Stanley, Chairman
Public Comment
Holly Kozelsky
