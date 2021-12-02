 Skip to main content
AGENDA: New College Institute board meeting
NCI_foia

The NCI board last met in June. Its next meeting will be Dec. 7.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

The New College Institute board of directors will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday at NCI's Baldwin Building at 191 Fayette St.

Agenda items include:

Remote board participant action, by board chair Sen. William Stanley

Approval of June 23, 2021 meeting minutes 

Chairman’s remarks, by Stanley:

  • Election of board officers
  • Committee chairs and assignments
  • Welcome and introduction of new board members
  • Chairman updates

NCI bylaw revisions, by Stanley

Executive director’s reports, by Interim Executive Director Karen R. Jackson: 

  • Program updates
  • Staffing updates & reports

GWO and Advanced Manufacturing, by Brian Pace, coordinator of Advanced Manufacturing

Marketing by Rebekah Hughes, website and marketing coordinator

Academic/Programs, by Margaret Omwenga, Chief Program Officer

Information Technology, by Dr. Ken Russell, Chief Information Officer

Financial & Operations, by Christina Reed, Assistant Director of Finance & Operations

Closed Session, by Senator William Stanley, Chairman

Public Comment

