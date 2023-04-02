Henry County

The Henry County Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building to receive a presentation on the proposed Fiscal Year 2024 county budget.

The Board will continue the meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Fourth Floor Conference Room for a work session on the school budget and proposed county budget.

City

The Martinsville City Council will meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The agenda will be:

Appointments to boards and commissions

Discussion or consideration of the acquisition of real estate

Discussion of a prospective business or industry or the expansion of one

Discussion or consideration of the investment of public funds

City Schools

The Martinsville City School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the MCPS School Board Central Office, 746 Indian Trail.

The agenda states that the meeting will be start in closed session. After that is Approval of Personnel Report, then adjournment.

Planning

The Henry County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in the Summerlin Meeting Room of the Henry County Administration Building on Kings Mountain Road. Following these public hearings, the Planning Commission will make a recommendation on each application to the Henry County Board of Supervisors. The applications for these requests are available for viewing between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays in the Department of Planning, Zoning & Inspection.

The Board of Supervisors will conduct public hearings on the applications at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, in the Summerlin Meeting Room.

The topics of the public hearings are:

Thirty Six Fifty One LLC/John Reno: The property is located on the south side of Fontaine Drive and the southwest corner of Fontaine Drive and Textile Drive, in the Ridgeway District. Reno is requesting the zoning of about 2.1 acres from Commercial District B-1 to Limited Industrial District I-2. He wishes to build four warehouse units, about 4,000 square feet each.

Cyana Bulgin: The property is on the east side of Meadowood Trail, just south of its intersection with Hodges Farm Road, in the Horsepasture District. Bulgin is requesting the rezoning of one long from Suburban Residential District S-R to Rural Residential District R-R to place a manufactured home there.

Henry County Schools

The Henry County School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, in a regular meeting. On the agenda are:

Public comment section: Dante Long on favoritism of students and Spanky Williams on benefits of Sportlanes

Student recognition

Month of the Military Child

Virginia School Board Association Workforce Readiness Month

School Librarian Appreciation Month

Standards-Based Learning updates

Proposed revisions to School Board policies and regulations

Approvals of bill payments; overnight and out-of-state field trip requests;, 2023-24 Regional Alternative Education Program Continuation Grant; 2023-24 Perkins V; CTW Local Plan and budget application; renewal of PowerSchool; and instructional supply bid

Approval of adoption of World Language textbooks

Approval to purchases two special education busses; purchase of Dell devices, servers and accessories; contract for furniture for Axton Elementary media center and other elementary schools; and contract to provide professional architectural and engineering services

Regular reports

Closed session to discuss appointments and separations of personnel. recommendations for special placement students and religious exemptions, and discussion of the award of a public contract