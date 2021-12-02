 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AGENDAS: New College Institute board meeting
0 comments
AGENDAS

AGENDAS: New College Institute board meeting

{{featured_button_text}}
NCI_foia

The NCI board last met in June. Its next meeting will be Dec. 7.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

New College Institute

The New College Institute board of directors will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday at NCI's Baldwin Building at 191 Fayette St.

Agenda items include:

Remote board participant action, by board chair Sen. William Stanley

Approval of June 23, 2021 meeting minutes 

Chairman’s remarks, by Stanley:

  • Election of board officers
  • Committee chairs and assignments
  • Welcome and introduction of new board members
  • Chairman updates

NCI bylaw revisions, by Stanley

Executive director’s reports, by Interim Executive Director Karen R. Jackson: 

  • Program updates
  • Staffing updates & reports

GWO and Advanced Manufacturing, by Brian Pace, coordinator of Advanced Manufacturing

Marketing by Rebekah Hughes, website and marketing coordinator

Academic/Programs, by Margaret Omwenga, Chief Program Officer

Information Technology, by Dr. Ken Russell, Chief Information Officer

Financial & Operations, by Christina Reed, Assistant Director of Finance & Operations

Closed Session, by Senator William Stanley, Chairman

Public Comment

Martinsville City Council

A Martinsville city council meeting on reversion which had been planned for Tuesday has been postponed until January, City Council Clerk Karen Roberts announced by email on Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert