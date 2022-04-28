Agendas: P&HC and Martinsville schools

P&HCC
The Patrick & Henry Community College Board will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 9, at in the Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Economic Development Center. This is a public meeting, but the Board will not receive public comment.
- Budget and Finance report from Jack Hanbury, VP of Financial & Administrative Services
- Academic and Student Affairs update by Terry Young, Interim VP of Academic & Student Success
- Workforce, Economic and Community Development update by VP of WECD Rhonda Hodges
- Institutional Advancement update by P&HCC Foundation Executive Director Tiffani Underwood
- Athletics update by Assistant VP of Student Engagement & Inclusion/Athletic Director Brian Henderson
- Presentation of resolutions to retiring members and of a plaque to retiring chair(s)
People are also reading…
MCPS
The Martinsville School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 9, in the Martinsville City Public Schools Central Office, 746 Indian Trail.
- A presentation on the Blue Ridge Regional Library by Janet Boucher
- Awards and recognitions: Southside VA Regional, presented by Jill Collins; HOSA international conference, presented by Shauna Hines; US Cellular Black History Art Contest, presented by Joanie Petty; regional girls basketball, presented by Tommy Golding; and Assistant Principal Appreciation Week, presented by Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley Jr.
- Information on the Clearview Early Learning Center from Sheilah Williams
- Information about Martinsville Middle School from Cynthia Tarpley
- Information on Martinsville High School by Amaju Dixon
- Recommended action to approve MOU with Piedmont Governor's School
- Consideration of policies
- Routine matters, including citizen comments. Anyone wishing to bring a matter to the Board's attention should come to the podium and state their name and address; state the matter they wish to discuss and what action they would like taken; limit remarks to 5 minutes; and refrain from making personal references or accusations of a factually false and/or malicious nature.
The meeting is scheduled to go into closed session, and then approval of personnel report.