Agendas: P&HC and Martinsville schools

P&HCC

The Patrick & Henry Community College Board will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 9, at in the Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Economic Development Center. This is a public meeting, but the Board will not receive public comment.

On the agenda are:

  • Budget and Finance report from Jack Hanbury, VP of Financial & Administrative Services
  • Academic and Student Affairs update by Terry Young, Interim VP of Academic & Student Success
  • Workforce, Economic and Community Development update by VP of WECD Rhonda Hodges
  • Institutional Advancement update by P&HCC Foundation Executive Director Tiffani Underwood
  • Athletics update by Assistant VP of Student Engagement & Inclusion/Athletic Director Brian Henderson
  • Presentation of resolutions to retiring members and of a plaque to retiring chair(s)

MCPS

The Martinsville School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 9, in the Martinsville City Public Schools Central Office, 746 Indian Trail.

On the agenda are:

  • A presentation on the Blue Ridge Regional Library by Janet Boucher
  • Awards and recognitions: Southside VA Regional, presented by Jill Collins; HOSA international conference, presented by Shauna Hines; US Cellular Black History Art Contest, presented by Joanie Petty; regional girls basketball, presented by Tommy Golding; and Assistant Principal Appreciation Week, presented by Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley Jr. 
  • Information on the Clearview Early Learning Center from Sheilah Williams
  • Information about Martinsville Middle School from Cynthia Tarpley
  • Information on Martinsville High School by Amaju Dixon
  • Recommended action to approve MOU with Piedmont Governor's School
  • Consideration of policies
  • Routine matters, including citizen comments. Anyone wishing to bring a matter to the Board's attention should come to the podium and state their name and address; state the matter they wish to discuss and what action they would like taken; limit remarks to 5 minutes; and refrain from making personal references or accusations of a factually false and/or malicious nature.

The meeting is scheduled to go into closed session, and then approval of personnel report.

Martinsville man sentenced to 38 years in shooting death of Bassett man

Daniel Adam Fish, 38, of Sunset Drive in Martinsville was sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court to 35 years, with 17 years suspended for the second-degree murder of Robert Wayne Williams, 39, and given a three-year mandatory minimum sentence for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. 

Traffic incident claims life of Magna Vista senior

Logan Smith, 18, of Martinsville was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle traffic incident that occurred at 10:20 p.m. on Route 683, one tenth of a mile north of Route 859, a Virginia State Police release stated.

Southside in shambles

Martinsville City Council toured Southside Martinsville on Tuesday and made clear at a neighborhood community meeting that night that conditio…

Public defender wants pay increase

Public Defender Sandra Haley asked the Henry County Board of Supervisors during their regular meeting on Tuesday to supplement the payroll in …

