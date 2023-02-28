The Henry County Board of Supervisors has authorized the Airport Authority to apply for funding through the Airport Access Program from the Commonwealth Transportation Board on behalf of Henry County.

If awarded, the funds will be used for improvements to Airport Road to provide better access to the Blue Ridge Regional Airport.

"We've been planning for a 1,000 foot runway extension since 2019 and we're approaching final approval," said Paul Brown with Eden and Associates. "It requires removal of 2,000 feet of roadway."

Brown said the Authority has already designed the relocation of three-quarters of a mile of roadway and is now pursuing multiple funding sources.

Said Brown: "This will provide $500,000, and we can pursue an additional $150,000 with no required match."

"My door is always open. I'll be glad to give you the grand tour," said Blue Ridge Regional Airport Managing Director Jason Davis. "The runway extension is a game-changer."

Davis said when the extension is complete, the Blue Ridge Airport will be one of only three non-carrier airports in Virginia with a 6,000-foot runway.

"The airport provides about $10 million of economic activity a year. We see 66 operations a day," Davis said. "We are an extremely busy airport. We're not going to stop until this runway is done."

"We're excited about what's happening at the airport," said Horsepasture Board of Supervisor Debra Buchanan, whose district the airport is in. "There's a lot going on there."

Lifetime tags

County Treasurer Scott Grindstaff asked the Board to consider allowing his department to offer lifetime dog tags instead of the current requirement that renews annually.

"I would like to propose Henry County offering lifetime dog tags. This was approved by the General Assembly in 2017," said Grindstaff. "My proposal is $20 for a Henry County animal license. This will require a public hearing."

Grindstaff said the lifetime tags would not be available to kennels.

"This will not affect kennel tags," Grindstaff said. "The kennel tags are sold for 20- and 50-dog kennels and will still be sold by the year."

Grindstaff said the County derives between $6,000 and $7,000 in annual revenue from the tags, but the expense of renewing the tags every year costs the County about $2,500, leaving a net profit of about $4,000 a year.

"I think it's better for the citizens because the people that get their dogs vaccinated are the ones I see. If a dog has our tag and the vet tag, then the owner can be found and it can be determined if there is a current rabies vaccination," said Grindstaff. "They pay one time and they don't have to fool with my office anymore. The lifetime tag would be easier for everybody."

The Board agreed to have the matter scheduled for a public hearing at 6 p.m. on March 28.

Economic update

Mark Heath, president and CEO of the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation, told the Board that 23 people participated in a workshop held on Feb. 15 on creative engagement for employees and customers.

"We had a site visit with Press Glass and an office visit with Axton Solar," said Heath. "We shipped 8,400 new Activity Guides to the Virginia Tourism Corporation for distribution at the state welcome centers and rest stops."

Heath said his office had also been working with developers to try to get a new hotel for the area, and a new, updated hotel study had just been received.

Eanes retires

Lt. Colonel Steve Eanes retired at the end of the day Tuesday after serving for over 45 years in different capacities ranging from volunteer agencies, Public Safety, the 911 Center and the Sheriff's Office.

Eanes was the first fire marshal Henry County ever had and retired as second-in-command at the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Buchanan read a resolution honoring Eanes for his service to Henry County.

"It's been truly a rewarding experience and career. I've been blessed with what Henry County's allowed me to do and provided," said Eanes. "I'd be remiss if I didn't mention all the members in the audience and people in the departments that I've worked with. Henry County is blessed with some of the finest first responders anywhere in the nation."

In other matters, the Board:

Appropriated $641,750 in grant funds received from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation's Land and Water Conservation Fund for the development and construction of phase 6A of the Dick and Willie Trail. This funding will provide 2.9 miles of trail passage, connecting the trail currently ending at Mulberry Creek to the trailhead on Spruce Street, which leads onto the Smith River Sports Complex. Once completed, the entire Dick and Willie Trail will be approximately 11 miles.

Appropriated $41,788 in funds received from vehicle insurance settlements to be used for repairs and maintenance to vehicles from the Sheriff's Office and Adult Detention Center.

Approved a resolution approving the County's participation in the proposed settlement of opioid-related claims. "Some settlements have already come in," said Henry County Attorney George Lyle. "This latest round of settlements requires an additional resolution to settle the case. It must be adopted by all the participants before the money can be distributed."