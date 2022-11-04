 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Albert Harris Elementary School honor roll

The following students at Albert Harris Elementary School have been recognized for having good grades:

Third grade Principal’s List: Micah Barton, Miriam Carter, Semaiya Craighead, Annabella Elliott, Maireny Macias, Na’Layah Martin, Treylan Martin, Riley Moore, Gabriella Murillo, Andrea Nowlin, Estrella Ortiz, Cameron Price, Antonella Rodriguez, Jaliyah Smalls, Iyanay Smith, Ky’Aan Turner, Asia Wiggins, Rania Womack

Third grade honor roll: Londin Bervine, Aiden Inman, Rhiaquel Martin, Stephen Martin, Tacari Millner, Kaitlyn Nelson, Amina Rumley, Ry’lei Seay, Elijah Smith, Madalyn Stable, Deontae Turner, Taevon Turner, Soulina Walker, Jaylah Word

Fourth grade Principal’s List: Abbas Amanullah, Victor Dominguez-Machuca, Kendrick Floyd, Aria Lewis, Christian Millner, Destiny Richmond

Fourth grade honor roll: Jackson Branch, Jamarion Burgess, Fernando Isidro Carrillo, Hayilaa Hairston, Jaidence Hairston, jasmine Hairston, Trinity Hairston, Maccabeus Daniels, Zoe Jones, Jasmin Nolasco, Yetzael Ramos-Tellez, Aldrick Rodriguez, Yahya Rodriguez, Jayden Santiago-Aparicio, DeCoyia Smith, Leonel Reyes Villanueva

Fifth grade Principal’s List: Jeffrey Cousins, Maia Eccles, Hope Hairston, Quandel Richards

Fifth grade honor roll: Kevin Avila-Santiago, Christopher Bell, Alan Carrillo-Tamayo, Janette Carrillo-Llamas, Alondra Hernandez, Luis Hernandez, Asonti Hodge, Fredy Jimenez Romero, Freddy Munoz, Delany Ramos-Tellez, Kyndell Stable, Jordyn Thomas, Ty’Jon Waller, Ma’kiya Walton, Haley Weaver, Michelle Yanes-Videa

