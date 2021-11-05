Alexa El Kadi joins Sovah Urology staff

Sovah Health announced that Alexa El Kadi, NP has joined its medical staff effective Nov. 1 at Sovah Urology-Martinsville.

“We are excited to welcome Alexa El Kadi to our team of Nurse Practitioners here in Martinsville,” said Spencer Thomas, CEO, Sovah Health-Martinsville. “She has worked at Sovah Health-Martinsville since 2018 as an RN and we are excited to watch her grow and provide high-quality care to our community.”

Alexa received her master's degree in nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, from Radford University Carilion in Roanoke and her bachelor's degree in nursing from Jefferson College of Health Sciences in Roanoke. She is a member of the Virginia Council of Nurse Practitioners.

She specializes in prostate health, low testosterone, erectile dysfunction, incontinence, kidney stones, pelvic pain and general urology. She is accepting new patients, and appointments may be made by calling 276-634-5000. The practice is located at 101 Cleveland Ave. Suite C in Martinsville.