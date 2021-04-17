All adults will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Sunday

Now that more than 70,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the West Piedmont Health District as of Thursday, beginning Sunday, all Virginians age 16 and older will be eligible to get the vaccine.

Approximately half of all adults in Virginia have now received at least one dose, a release from Governor Northam’s office stated and Northam is encouraging everyone to call the statewide call center or use the new Vaccinate Virginia website and take advantage of the new opportunities that are available.

“Over the past few months, we have made tremendous progress vaccinating Virginians as quickly, safely, and equitably as possible, and we need to keep up the good work,” Northam said. “With COVID-19 cases on the rise in many parts of Virginia and across the country, it is important that everyone has an opportunity to make a vaccination appointment. If you are over 16 and want to get the safe, effective, and free vaccine, please make a plan to get your shot. The more people who get vaccinated, the faster we can end this pandemic and get back to our normal lives.”

The West Piedmont Health District has begun distributing the vaccine at Latino grocery stores, colleges and schools, a WPHD update stated on Friday.

