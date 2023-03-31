Each school in the Henry County Public Schools system will now have a School Resource Officer (SRO).

Each middle school and high school has had an SRO, and another SRO has rotated to each of the division's nine elementary schools. Through a collaborative effort with Henry County government and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the school division will have additional SROs onsite at all Henry County schools for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.

The entities are collaborating to strengthen preparation for any potential event that might threaten the safety of students or staff by instituting SROs in all schools for the 2023-2024 school year and years to come, a press release from HCPS states.

“Henry County Public Schools plans to use funds previously allocated for positions we have been unable to fill this year to support the effort to ensure SROs at each elementary school for the remainder of the 22-23 school year," said Superintendent Sandy Strayer in a press release. "We are grateful for Mr. [County Administrator Dale] Wagoner, Sheriff [Lane] Perry and their teams and the collaborative planning that has been done to further provide safety, security and peace of mind for our school community as we continue to strive to make our schools excellent places to work and learn."

“Our Board has always been supportive of multiple layers of security in our schools and am pleased to have the collaborative support of our County administration and Sheriff’s office to make SROs in our elementary schools a reality in Henry County," said School Board Chair Teddy Martin II in the release. "Our continued efforts to ensure the safety of our school community members are a priority for us all."

“I appreciate the collaboration with School Administration and the Sheriff’s Office to address a vital need in our community," County Administrator Dale Wagoner said. "SROs are much more than just police officers. They are mentors, educators, and role models for our young scholars."

Said Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Adams: “The safety of our school children is paramount and the Board of Supervisors is fully supportive of this endeavor to provide school resource officers onsite for each of our schools. The quick action and collaborative planning by the County Administration, School Administration and Sheriff’s Office is commendable and demonstrates the kind of leadership that is necessary as we continue to address the vital needs of our community."

Sheriff Lane Perry said in the release, “Over the last few years our school safety has been a top priority for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office, County Administration, and School Administration have had many discussion over this time to make the schools safer. I am very thankful for today’s joint meeting with this group once again, as we move forward to enhance school safety by putting an SRO in every school in our County."

"The division has long had in place and regularly adds to its multi-layered security features to ensure the safety of school community members in all schools," the release states, and that includes the SROs.