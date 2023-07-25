Wall Street Alley will be renamed Rob King Alley in honor of the man who committed much of his time and energy to the revitalization now being realized in uptown Martinsville.

King died unexpectedly at the age of 51 on April 28. He was the owner and president of Piedmont Mechanical Systems of Bassett, but may be better known for his involvement in the music scene in and around Martinsville.

The popular Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival got its start at Blue Mountain, King’s property in the Snow Creek community in Henry County.

King became one of the board members of Uptown Partnership when it was formed to help revitalize the uptown area of Martinsville.

“What a testament to Rob King that so many of you came out,” said Uptown Partnership Board President Christina Slate on a warm Friday evening. “I’m honestly getting choked up. I thought we were done getting choked up.”

About 150 people came together in the newly renovated alleyway between Walnut and Wall Streets to remember King and recognize his wife and three daughters who were among those in attendance.

“I came onboard with Uptown Partnership in 2020 and for the past 18 months I served as board president,” said Liz Harris. “I grew up in the First Presbyterian Church and I love to see so much of our membership here today, so while I knew Rob and the King family growing up in the church, it was with the Uptown Partnership where we became true friends.”

The alleyway officially became the Wall Street Alley Activation Project and was funded by grants from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development through their Rural Community Development Initiative Program and Move to Martinsville, an organization committed to encouraging people near and far to consider making Martinsville their home.

As a board member of Uptown Partnership, King became actively involved in the renovation of the alley. After a final design had been decided upon, work began and the unused and unsightly alleyway was transformed into a revitalized gathering place including crosswalks that lead to it, tables, lighting, greenery and other artistic elements.

“This project meant so much to Rob, and of course it means so much to all of us,” said Slate. “I didn’t know Rob very long. I met him working with Uptown Partnership and I feel blessed, as all of you do, to have known him.”

Henry County Circuit Judge James McGarry spoke in remembrance of King as did King’s wife, Shanna Francisco-King. Drinks and snacks were made available to those who had gathered to remember their friend.

“As a testament, everyone here today, he touched you in some way. Rob was full of energy, passion, and love for the causes he believed in and he wholeheartedly believed in Uptown Partnership, but more importantly in revitalization of uptown Martinsville and the greater Martinsville and Henry County area,” Harris said. “He gave his heart and soul to this district as a property owner, as a volunteer, as a committed board member and a Rotarian. You name it, he showed up.”

At the conclusion of the memorial to King, everyone was encouraged to stay for the TGIF concert across the street in the parking lot. The musical event for the night was held in honor of King.

“He was a true servant leader and actually I wore my T-shirt today. It says ‘Be the change,’ so be the change you want to see in the world,” Harris said. “Every time I wear this T-shirt I think of Rob King because he practiced what he preached, he leaned in, in ways I don’t see in many people.”