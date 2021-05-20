An award has been renamed by the YMCA in Martinsville to honor a man who has overcome a lot of difficulty

Hugh Gerlach said it was humbling to have the YMCA’s Elster Determination Award renamed after him, because he simply did what anyone could do.
After he lost both hands, part of a leg and part of the other foot to complications from a bacterial infection in 2015, Gerlach said, “Laying around and feeling sorry for yourself was not an option. That meant getting moving and going on with life.”
The Hugh Gerlach Award honors people who have overcome physical or mental challenges to succeed and was started 11 years ago as the Elster Determination Award, when the Miles in Martinsville races began, YMCA Executive Director Brad Kinkema said.
The original Elster Award was created by Doug Goldstein, who with Elizabeth Goldstein moved to Charlotte, N.C. in 2010 but returned to Martinsville last October.
Doug Goldstein, who had worked at CP Films, now is working from home with a similar business, and his wife -- they call her Liz -- Goldstein still works out of town.
“My journey began in 2008 when I was diagnosed with colorectal cancer,” Doug Goldstein said. Even though it was caught in the early stage, he went through five surgeries, and “each time between surgeries I had to learn to walk again – get back in shape.”
“I couldn’t have come through it all without perseverance. To overcome such medical hardships as well as other hardships requires perseverance.”
That determination was manifested through little goals that added up.
During his recovery, he took walks. “My goal," he said, "was to walk one house further every day. … You’re not going to get better at once, but have to take one step at a time so you can slowly recover.”
When Goldstein ran the Great Goblin Gallop race in 2009, he had the same attitude: “I decided after I finished the first lap I was going to run another lap just to prove to myself that I’ve come through it all.”
What he went through inspired him to start the Elster Determination Award, named for “a family foundation I’m part of,” he said. “I figured if I could be somewhat inspirational, going what I went through and … [getting back to] running, and resume a normal life, there have got to be other stories out there.”
Eventually, Goldstein “wanted to make it [the award] more local, when people would know what it’s all about” – and, locally, there’s no better personification of perseverance than Hugh Gerlach, Kinkema said.
“At that time Hugh was just coming out of dealing with everything, dealing with his amputations. I proposed changing it to the Hugh Gerlach Award. He loved the idea,” Kinkema said.
Goldstein said he couldn’t think of a better name for the award. Gerlach “has lived through it all, and that was very deadly as well, and probably more so than what I went through,” he said.
The name change was made three years ago.
The Rothrocks
Dru Rothrock of Martinsville was nominated to receive the award this year, “and then it was my idea to to give a posthumous award to his brother,” Jim Rothrock, “because certainly his brother had been through a lot of challenges,” Kinkema said.
“I’ve had numerous operations,” Dru Rothrock said: “Knee, back, heart, quadruple bypass … my ability to run and move quickly has been diminished, but I continue to be a supporter of whatever is going on, especially at the Y.
“I support not only through active participation of running, jumping and throwing, but just moral support, and Jim, it goes without saying, his comeback and determination and achievements.”
Dru Rothrock is the chair of the YMCA’s board of directors. Jim Rothrock, who was paralyzed as a teenager, became the commissioner of the Virginia Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services under five governors and had a role in creating the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The award was given during the half marathon the YMCA hosted recently.
“It’s a very incredible, awesome award, and we want people to know some of the achievements that people have overcome, even with physical obstacles in their life,” Kinkema said.
'My hands and feet were dead'
Hugh and Donna Gerlach, who are nearing their 40th wedding anniversary, opened Blue Ridge Gymnastics in 1984.
Near the end of 2015, he went on a 60-mile bike ride in both directions on the Creeper Trail, Hugh Gerlach said. That trail is 35 mountainous miles in Southwest Virginia.
The week after, he was fishing at the coast when he got sick with a light cough and low-grade fever that he said he thought was the flu.
Once he was home in Martinsville, Gerlach had become so sick he was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C., he said.
“When I woke up seven days later, my hands and feet were dead,” he said.
He had a bacterial blood infection that put him in septic shock, he said. “To keep me alive, my body had taken the blood from my hands and feet to save my internal organs. In doing so, there was no blood going to my hands and feet, so they died.”
When he awoke, socks were covering his hands and feet to keep him warm, he said.
“My wife said, ‘Do you want to see?’”
When he realized the severity of the damage, “I just turned it over to God and said, ‘God, you take care of it,’” he said.
His hands, the leg below one knee and part of the other foot – “I went from a size 9 to a size 5,” he said jokingly – had to be amputated.
A new bike
Despite those losses, his robust health – thanks to the lifestyle that, among other things, had him on that 60-mile bike ride the week before his illness – is “why they said I survived. Eighty percent of the people that get what I had die. I figured the Lord wasn’t done with me yet,” Gerlach said.
In all, he spent 2½ months in the hospital, where his wife was a tremendous advocate for his care, he said.
Meanwhile, friends and supporters were getting the Gerlach house ready for his return. It was a tri-level in Druid Hills, with the bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs, and they built an addition off the first floor in back with a bedroom, a roll-in shower and space for his motorized wheelchair to maneuver.
A fundraising campaign was held via GoFundMe, and Lester Home Center and Trane contributed a great deal. Wesley Brooks took down trees and cleared the area. “There were a lot of groups of people that came in and helped build and pour concrete and put up framing,” Gerlach said.
“Something like that is very humbling,” Gerlach said. “It was amazing … it was built by the time we got home” from the hospital.
Retired Patrick Henry Community College welding instructor Dwight Bower and Matthew Huckfeldt, who owns Chain of Fools bicycle repair shop, rebuilt his bike so he could ride it, though “I had to sell my bicycle,” Gerlach said.
Throughout it all, his wife has been a strong advocate and helper for him, he said: “There’s no way I could have gotten through this without the support, help and love of my wife. It was as hard for her, if not harder, than it was for me. … Her whole life has changed because of it. It’s as tough for her as it is for me.”
'It's real humbling'
When the idea of changing the name of the award to his name came up, “at first I said no, then had some friends talk me into it,” Gerlach said.
“It’s real humbling that they would and name something for what a person would do anyway – because your other option is to lay around and do nothing,” Gerlach said.
And for Gerlach – and the people honored by the Hugh Gerlach Award – that is most definitely not an option.
