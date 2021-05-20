An award has been renamed by the YMCA in Martinsville to honor a man who has overcome a lot of difficulty

That determination was manifested through little goals that added up.

During his recovery, he took walks. “My goal," he said, "was to walk one house further every day. … You’re not going to get better at once, but have to take one step at a time so you can slowly recover.”

When Goldstein ran the Great Goblin Gallop race in 2009, he had the same attitude: “I decided after I finished the first lap I was going to run another lap just to prove to myself that I’ve come through it all.”

What he went through inspired him to start the Elster Determination Award, named for “a family foundation I’m part of,” he said. “I figured if I could be somewhat inspirational, going what I went through and … [getting back to] running, and resume a normal life, there have got to be other stories out there.”

Eventually, Goldstein “wanted to make it [the award] more local, when people would know what it’s all about” – and, locally, there’s no better personification of perseverance than Hugh Gerlach, Kinkema said.

“At that time Hugh was just coming out of dealing with everything, dealing with his amputations. I proposed changing it to the Hugh Gerlach Award. He loved the idea,” Kinkema said.