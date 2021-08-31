An old wrong was righted. Gov. Ralph Northam pardons Martinsville Seven

A wrong that has blighted Martinsville for 70 years has not been righted, but on Tuesday, it was acknowledged officially.
Gov. Ralph Northam granted posthumous pardons for the Martinsville Seven, the group of young Black men who were executed in 1951 for the alleged rape of a white woman.
“It was exhilarating and kind of freeing,” said Faye Holland, the president of the Martinsville Seven Initiative and one of about a dozen people who went by bus from Martinsville to the 10 a.m. meeting with the governor. “It was just a really, really amazing feeling that, after all the time and all the anticipation, disappointments and the whole nine yards, it was like a total renewing, a renewal of hope.”
The Seven were Joe Henry Hampton, 19; Frank Hairston Jr., 18; Booker T. Millner, 19; Howard Lee Hairston, 18; Francis DeSales Grayson, 37; John Clabon Taylor, 21; and James Luther Hairston, 20. The jurors were all white men.
After Virginia became a state and until the end of the Civil War, state law allowed only Black individuals to receive a death sentence for rape, Frank Green has reported in the Richmond Times-Dispatch. In 1866, the legislature changed the law so that execution remained an option for both races in rape cases, but from at least from 1908 to 1951, only Black individuals were executed for rape.
In 1977, the Supreme Court ruled that imposing the death penalty for rape was cruel and unusual punishment.
The pardons do not address the guilt of the Seven but rather recognize that they “were tried without adequate due process and received a racially-biased death sentence not similarly applied to white defendants,” a press release from the governor’s office states.
Holland and Curtis Millner, also a member of the Initiative, said the Martinsville group had not realized the pardons would be signed then.
About 40 people were at that meeting, Holland said, including family members of the Martinsville Seven and members of the Northern Virginia-based Martinsville Seven Project.
There were “a couple of folks from Danville” there, plus a white woman Holland did not know who “said she came to see and support … I was very impressed with that.”
When the governor signed the pardons, reactions were emotional, she said.
Two of the children of Francis DeSales Grayson were in the meeting, said Millner, who is a cousin of Booker T. Millner, “and they just broke down” in tears.
“It was a very, very interesting meeting to be in,” Holland said. “It was more personal than what I had expected it to be. The governor was more personable with everybody than I expected. It was like a personal service as opposed to just a business transaction.
“I’m very proud to know him. He’s done such a great job. It’s amazing that he’s so relatable in that particular situation.”
“I’m just happy that it’s finally over and that the family members will feel some kind of closure,” Millner said.
Long fight
After that meeting, the group had a catered lunch in a nearby courtyard, followed by a half-hour press conference.
The press conference was led by Rudolph McCollum Jr., the mayor of Richmond from 2001 to 2005, a former member of the Virginia Parole Board and a nephew of Booker T. Millner. Many of the attendees, including McCollum, wore gray T-shirts with the message “PARDON MARTINSVILLE 7,” and the seven men’s names, in yellow, with olive branches.
Pam Hairston of Martinsville “is a trooper like no other, because she’s been down in the trenches sending the mention out when nobody would listen,” McCollum said. “I call her a legend, because she’s been fighting this fight for a long time.”
“‘God knows I didn’t touch that woman, and I’ll see y’all on the other side,’” Pam Hairston said at the press conference. “These were the final words of the youngest Martinsville Seven, who was a Hairston, and when I read those words written by Frank Green of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, I knew I had a mission, so I started to research and write about the Martinsville Seven for about 20 years.”
That research included holding a “Martinsville Tea Party” with elderly women who told her what they remembered from that time, she said.
“I want the world to know about the Martinsville Seven” being pardoned, Hairston said.
“This is not something that just happened overnight,” said. “This is a result of months and years of advocacy. … This is a day that we will be able to go back to our family members, young and old, and tell them the story of injustice but also to tell them that you will never give up the fight for justice. If we band together and work together and fight together we can acquire the end that we seek, because the Martinsville Seven is just one story … of many that have occurred day in and day out.”
‘God sees you’
McCollum introduced his cousin, James Grayson, who was 2 years old when his father, Francis DeSales Grayson, was arrested, according to the Times-Dispatch.
“My heart goes out to the rest of the families. I’ve cried about it. I’ve prayed about it, that the families would receive that closure. …All this has affected me all my life,” James Grayson said.
The situation of the Martinsville Seven has “begun to teach me a lot of things that I could never or ever learn possibly in a school book,” Grayson said.
“Black and white, all types of color, it doesn’t matter. God sees you as you are,” Grayson said.
Zachary Allison of the Criminal Law Society of William and Mary Law School said the Martinsville Seven “were promised due process and equal protection under the laws of this commonwealth and the laws of the United States and yet throughout the judicial process they were denied these rights at every turn until they were ultimately killed in what was one of the mass executions carried out by any American court. …
“The commonwealth has recently taken essential and long-overdue steps to end racial disparities in our criminal justice system, including abolition of the same system of capital punishment that wrongfully ended the lives of the Martinsville Seven. The first step toward true reconciliation toward the harm that our system has caused,” and the pardons demonstrate that.
During the press conference, Holland said the Martinsville Seven Initiative came about because “this is an issue that was very wrong and needed rectification….
“In Martinsville we have very little collectives and commemoration of the Martinsville Seven issue.” She is on the board of Fayette Area Historical Initiative, which has found it difficult to find “things to celebrate in our community when there’s always been the issue of the Martinsville Seven.”
Going forward, the community should include the Martinsville Seven in history museums and other avenues, and she hopes family members of the Seven will share information, she said.
Continuing effort
The Martinsville Seven Initiative will continue to serve the community in matters of racial inequities and injustices, she said.
Nick Matuszewski, president of William & Mary’s Criminal Law Society and a founder of Restorative Justice Collective, said he was one of two students who had written the pardon request sent to the governor last year.
“When we wrote the pardon request, we reminded him that in 2020 he had stated that he wanted to take the rest of his first term as governor to address racial inequalities in the commonwealth. I think this is proof that that he is honest to his word,” Matuszewski said.
“This is about righting wrongs,” Northam said in the release. “We all deserve a criminal justice system that is fair, equal, and gets it right — no matter who you are or what you look like. I’m grateful to the advocates and families of the Martinsville Seven for their dedication and perseverance. While we can’t change the past, I hope today’s action brings them some small measure of peace.”
“We’re going to be commemorating the Martinsville Seven,” Holland said. “Then they will have their spot in history.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 276-638-8801 ext. 243.