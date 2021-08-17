Angel Face Beauty to have public event in Uptown Martinsville

Angel Face Beauty Company has grown from a little spot on Church Street to a luxury salon on Main Street, and proprietor Angel Moyer invites the community to celebrate with a grand opening on Aug. 29.

The salon is located at 33 W. Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. Its grand opening will be at 3 p.m.-6 p.m. that Sunday. Its ribbon-cutting with the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce will come first, at 2 p.m. Aug. 25.

“We provide services that are really new to our area,” Moyer said.

Kionna Mills provides full makeup services, and Nneeka Harris does waxing and gives facials. Beverly Hairston does body contouring and sculpting, and Shan’tyia Hairston does Yoni Steaming for women only.

Her first small studio at 1031 E. Church St., which she opened last year, was between just her and Harris, Moyer said. “Then Kionna came. We were getting cramped” and began looking for a larger space.

The space on West Main Street also gives room for Hairston’s services.

“I’m happy” it has grown so, and clients are spreading the word, Moyer said.