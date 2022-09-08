Angelina's Memorial Walk Friday brings attention to suicide and mental health

On Nov. 24, 2020 Angelina Moreton-Cobbler died at the age of 15 by suicide.

Her mother, Sarah Cobbler Moorefield, doesn’t want other families to suffer the same pain, so she is working to bring suicide awareness and prevention to the forefront of people’s minds. To do this, she is helping organize the first Angelina Memorial Walk.

Moorefield started out as Angelina’s stepmother when she married the girl’s father. When the couple separated in 2015, she got custody of her, and in 2019 she adopted her.

“I love that I got to do that … She’s actually not biologically mine, but mine anyway,” Moorefield said.

Angelina “was an amazing person,” Moorefield said. “She had the world at her fingertips. She had straight A’s, almost 100 averages, very intelligent, amazing on the swim team, did really, really well.”

Angelina also loved to draw, read and write and dreamed of a future as a labor and delivery nurse.

Along with swimming, Angelina also love to play volleyball and was active in her church, First Baptist of Bassett. “Any time [the] youth leader wanted her to do something, she was right there,” Moorfield said.

“She had a very kind heart,” Moorefield added. She was “a person that you would never ever think in a million years would commit suicide.

Moorefield said she knew that Angelina’s troubled past still caused her pain, but she never expected suicide from her. Angelina was not interested in getting counseling, but she would open up to her family, she added.

In general, counseling and mental health are “not talked about. It’s almost like it’s taboo … People do not talk about what they’re going through mentally and … end up in a situation where somebody’s so depressed that they decide to take their own life,” Moorefield said.

If more people are open about “getting help or getting on medicine” it will help normalize mental health care, she said. People are reluctant, she added, because “they don’t want to be thought of as crazy … and that’s just not the case.”

“The more that we bring it out the more people will seek help,” she added.

Her advice to parents in similar situations, or who are worried about their children is “to talk to your kids” and “be open with your kids.”

“With Angelina, we did talk and we did have conversations, even about suicide,” she said. But, she added, “all you can do is your best … if you’ve done all you can do and you know that, you can’t blame yourself when something happens.”

She said that offering them love, support and the option of counseling is vital and that parents should “make sure that they know that you’re there no matter what, even when they mess up.”

The first Angelina’s Memorial Walk honors Angelina. For everyone who registers for the memorial walk, the YMCA will donate $10 towards counseling scholarships at Four Rivers Counseling. Money also will be donated to the scholarships from T-shirt pre-order purchases, and though the deadline to order has passed, some will be at the event to purchase.

The counseling scholarships will provide help to teens and children who need counseling but need help paying for the costs. “Even if you’ve got Medicaid or Medicare, they will cover part of it or all of it, but a lot of people have co-pays … which are at least $30, so if you need five, six sessions that really adds up,” Moorfield said.

Bracelets and beads will be for sale. A donation jar will be set up at the event, and donations also can be made to the following PayPals: $jennyfourrivers and $SarahCMoorefield.

The idea for the walk came up recently when she was “playing around on Facebook” and Jenny Yates, owner of Four Rivers Counseling (4RC) in Martinsville, messaged her on Facebook. Moorefield and Yates didn’t know each other previously but have “gotten to be friends since then.”

With her counseling background and by hearing of the passing of both Angelina and another student from Magna Vista High School, Yates has passion for the cause and helped organize the walk, Moorefield said.

In 2020 there had been talk about holding a walk, but because of COVID restrictions and regulations, it was impossible to organize at the time.

The walk will take place Friday, beginning at 7 p.m., on Depot Street in Martinsville. It will be held in conjunction with the Harvest Moon Run held by the Martinsville-Henry County YMCA.

The walking path will follow the Harvest Moon Race path, but when registering you can choose to walk for Angelina in the 5K walk. Online registration is closed, but is still available at the YMCA lobby.

You can find more information at http://milesinmartinsville.com/races/harvest-moon.cfm or by visiting the YMCA.