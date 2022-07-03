Animal shelter needs help

Rumors about the Sheriff’s Department euthanizing the animals at the Henry County Animal Shelter due to the loss of an animal control officer are unfounded.

“Even though we hope to never have to euthanize an animal, on occasion instances do occur where this is necessary or may be required by law,” a release from the Sheriff’s Office stated. “We work diligently with our shelter partners to transfer as many animals as possible to adopt out.”

But it was a primary shelter partner that apparently started the rumor.

On Wednesday, the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA posted on its Facebook page that “Henry County Animal Control is losing their animal control officer next week, as a result they will be euthanizing for as much space as possible. The grim reality is if we do not get the precious animals out soon they will be euthanized.”

The Sheriff’s Office said they have been advertising for a full-time shelter office manager and are currently accepting applications for the position, but “the Henry County Animal Shelter is operating as normal with enforcement and care of animals. A post stated we were discontinuing with an Animal Control Officer, but this is incorrect.

“Enforcement and protection against animal cruelty is a vital part of our office and important to the community.”

A second post on Wednesday by the SPCA said: “There are dogs in danger of euthanasia at Henry County Animal Control. Everyone is at capacity and space is at a premium.”

The SPCA, in a followup post on Thursday said they wanted to “clarify some misconceptions that have come to light since we posted about the urgent situation with Henry County Animal Control.”

That clarification was to reiterate the SPCA is classified as a “no kill facility,” but there was no retraction to its earlier posts that the euthanizing of animals at the Henry County Animal Shelter was imminent.

The Bulletin contacted the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA for comment on Friday and was told that the Executive Director Catherine Gupton was out of the office.

An inside look

Christina Thienemann lives in Henry County and is employed at the Franklin County Humane Society, but started volunteering at the Henry County Animal Shelter in Oct. 2019.

“I decided to start volunteering at my local animal control in hopes of helping the animals there,” Thienemann told the Bulletin by email. “I quickly learned that few to none of the animals were making it out of animal control. Owners rarely seemed to come, the SPCA had stopped coming as often and no one was taking pictures or helping these animals reach the public on a regular basis.”

Thienemann wrote that she watched animals with contagious diseases and obvious health issues “waste away with little to no concern.”

“Many times it was only because I was there twice a week and constantly asking about the elderly, decrepit and injured that they even made it out of there and got the help they needed,” Thienemann wrote. “I am happy to say the SPCA has been doing much better in this last year about pulling animals in need of medical care, but they were not rescuing them at all when I first started. The animals suffer in a disgusting environment and with a lack of reliable HVAC, suffer extreme temperatures as well.

The Bulletin visited the shelter on Kings Mountain Road Thursday afternoon. The facility was closed, but an inspection around the building revealed multiple cooling units outside that serviced the shelter and appeared to be operational. A dog could be heard barking from one of the air vents.

The Sheriff’s Office had posted about two hours earlier on its Facebook page they had one dog, a German Shepard mix, on stray hold and encouraged anyone who recognized the dog as being his or hers, to contact dispatch at 276-638-8751 or visit the animal shelter Tuesday though Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Stray hold” is a term used for an animal under the care of a shelter that is not up for adoption until a period of time has elapsed, allowing adequate time for the owner to reclaim the animal.

Thienemann provided the Bulletin with three photographs to document her claims of improper “animal care and lack of cleanliness of the facility.”

Those three pictures are of the “drains running through the kennels, a suspected ringworm kitten left in their isolation room” and “a dog with an embedded collar that received care at a vet only to return to animal control and be given no follow-up care,” Thienemann wrote.

Although Thienemann didn’t specify when the photographs were taken, exif metadata (the embedded information of a digital image) indicated the photograph of the kitten was taken on Sept. 9, 2020. The dates were not available on the other two pictures.

“The community needs to be made aware of the horrific conditions of the Henry County Animal Shelter,” said Donna Essig, president of the Franklin County Humane Society and Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center. “Hopefully their concern will pressure the county administration to make the improvements needed and add adequate staff to run the facility.”

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is currently advertising to fill the position of animal shelter office manager. Duties include: assisting animal control officers with office duties, submitting and filing reports, importing data into computer systems, assisting with the adoption of a reunification of animals with owners, assure all required paperwork is submitted and assisting with the daily upkeep of the facility.

Qualified candidates will be required to attend a shelter management school and must be able to pass a background investigation, the job offer states.

The full-time position lists a starting salary of $32,000 a year with benefits and the work schedule is Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The shelter is also advertising to hire part-time shelter cleaner with a varying work schedule at $12 per hour.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

