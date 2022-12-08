Annie Jr. with MCPS debuts on Friday with Zoey Hannans, 11, as Annie

Martinsville City Public Schools’ (MCPS) production of “Annie Jr.” will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Martinsville High School.

“Annie Jr.” tells the story of an orphan named Annie in 1930s New York City. Throughout the musical, Annie is searching for the parents who had abandoned her on the steps of the cruel Miss Hannigan’s orphanage.

Annie finds a home with Oliver Warbucks, a billionaire, and a family is made in the process.

The cast: Zoey Hannans as Annie, Logan Carter as Oliver Warbucks, Monica Watkins as Miss Hannigan, Kamori Dillard as Grace Farrell, Max Rorrer as Rooster Hannigan, Olivia Turner as Lilly St. Regis and JyShir Plunkett as Bert Healy. The orphans are: Jesmari Morlaes as Tessie, Arianna Ybarra as July, Veronica Smith as Duffy, Aurora Rankin as Pepper, Jaidence Hairston as Kate, Keyauni Morris as Molly, Tylaih Dillard, Zefrina Capulong, Zoey Jones, Mariah Mose and Taylor Moore.

Ensemble members are: KeAndrius Beal, Alex Butler, Nigel Cook, Nick DeJesus, Caesar Draper, James Farris, Mallori Lowe, Honesty Martin, KaVaughn Muse, Josiah Porter, Kendall Price, Samson Ray, Lilly Rorrer, Ja-vonta Spencer and Kaira Womack.

Zoey Hannans, 11, is portraying Annie, the lead role of the show. This is her second time in a MCPS production. The first was “Aladdin Jr.”, but she has performed in other shows outside of the school system. Hannans began doing art “of all types” when she was four years old, she said, and since she loves to sing she tried out for a show as soon as she was old enough.

Hannans said that the audition process made her nervous at first, but that she has “kind of started to get used to it” with this being her second show. “They really welcome you with a warm welcome,” she added. Her favorite aspect of her character is how outgoing she is.

Logan Carter, 17, will play Oliver Warbucks in the show. This will be Carter’s fifth show. He has performed once with Patrick and Henry Community College’s Patriot Players and the rest with MCPS. His said first show was “The Wiz” in which he played the Cowardly Lion, then he was in “Frozen Jr.” as the King and Oaken with Patriot Players. Next came “Lion King Jr.” where he played Pumba and “Aladdin Jr.” where he played Genie.

He said his favorite from all of his performances would have to be “Lion King Jr.”

Coming into “Annie Jr.,” Carter knew the iconic songs and had heard of the show, but wasn’t familiar with the show itself or its characters. While researching the show, Carter said, he realized that he didn’t see himself as any other character than Oliver Warbucks.

Monica Watkins, 16, who will play Miss Hannigan in Annie Jr., said that this will be her fourth performance in a show. Outside of Annie Jr., she has performed in “Lion King Jr.”, a Disney revue and “The Wiz”. She said she was inspired to perform by her friends who had good experiences with performing.

Watkins said that auditioning is always nerve-wracking because of the fear that she won’t do well, but once “you get in there and sing your song” it’s over with. “They are definitely … serious,” she added. “But they’re really nice people.” She said her favorite thing about her character is getting to boss people around and not get in trouble for it.

Kamori Dillard will perform the roll of Grace Farrell but, she said, when she auditioned she said she was expecting to receive an ensemble role. “I’ve definitely started to build and grow in this … I’ve learned how to be her and … It’s all definitely helped me on the stage,” she said.

This is Dillard’s fifth production, two with MCPS and two with Patriot Players. She was in “The Wiz,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Frozen Jr.,” “Lion King Jr.” and now “Annie Jr.” During “The Wiz,” Dillard got bit with the theater bug and has been performing ever since.

The show will also run at 7 p.m. on Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Martinsville High School auditorium. Tickets cost $8 in advance and $10 starting Friday at 3 p.m. and can be purchased at https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/martinsville-city-public-schools/635f046f68c7c80e43781c97/tickets.