Annual fundraiser in Martinsville takes on new pandemic-required form

Bargain hunters can breathe a sigh of relief — the pandemic won’t stop the Charity League Bargain Fair from happening this weekend.
In fact, organizers said, they might add a second shopping date in the spring.
This huge annual rummage sale will go on as scheduled 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 242 Franklin St., near the Clocktower Building, but with extra precautions because of COVID-19. Only 25 shoppers will be allowed in the warehouse at one time. Temperature checks will be conducted at the door, and masks will be required inside.
For more than 50 years, Bargain Fair has been the biggest fundraiser for the Charity League of Martinsville-Henry County. Most of those funds are used to award about $30,000 a year in scholarships to local high school and college students.
Another major project is Brighter Christmas, which provides gifts each December for youth from families in financial need. In December 2019, the League shopped for 173 local pre-teens and teenagers who, because of their age, tend to fall through the cracks of holiday-giving programs aimed at younger children.
Charity League also donates directly to nonprofits that serve local youth, sponsoring student art galleries and theater productions, needs closets at local schools, vision and hearing screenings, summer camps, and more.
But like nonprofits everywhere, the organization has struggled with how to continue its charitable work after the pandemic forced many fundraising events to be cancelled.
That included a prom gala originally scheduled for March and the Preview Party for League members and guests traditionally staged the night before Bargain Fair.
“It’s been one of the most difficult years for the league, trying to figure out how we can still help the community” despite the loss in revenue, Charity League Second Vice President Kaitlin Martin said.
Organizers discussed canceling Bargain Fair as a health precaution, but they also considered people who rely on the sale to be able to afford items their families need.
“Part of the reason we still wanted to host this is, it may seem like just a sale, but for some people, this is how they do their Christmas shopping,” Martin said.
‘Nice to be able to help’
Martin said she has witnessed this firsthand at past Bargain Fairs, starting with her first year in Charity League.
“There was a little boy who came in, and the soles of his shoes were completely worn away,” she said. She recalled how happy he was to find a pair of gently used shoes in his size.
“Then last year, a young lady came in looking for clothes for a job interview. She had gotten on the wrong track” in the past and abused drugs, but was trying to turn her life around, Martin said. Charity League volunteers helped her find five different outfits suitable for work, at a total cost of $5.
“A few months later, we come to find out that she did get the job,” Martin said. “It’s nice to be able to help people.”
No pressure to serve
Throughout the summer, Charity League members discussed contingency plans for Bargain Fair in their monthly Zoom meetings. One concern the group had never faced was finding enough volunteers to make the event happen.
For most of its history, Charity League was notoriously strict about requiring all of its members to work during Bargain Fair. Joining the league meant agreeing to devote the first Saturday of October to the cause every year for the next seven years (previously, the term was 10 or 13 years), no matter what.
During the pandemic, however, “we’re trying to keep each other safe,” Martin said. “We said, if you feel comfortable working the day of the sale, please do so, but we put no pressure on anybody. We decided if we can get enough workers to hold the sale, we will.”
And they did. Members who do not feel comfortable attending Bargain Fair in person have been helping out in other ways leading up to the sale.
Coming together
The pandemic does not seem to have put a dent in the number of secondhand items that will be available Saturday. These include appliances, furniture, kitchen items, books, linens, clothing, children’s toys, sporting goods, exercise equipment, and holiday decor, all donated by former Charity League members and the public.
This year’s co-chairs are Samantha Martin and Brittany White Scott, and the rest of the league has rallied to support their efforts, Martin said.
“This year, we’ve all kind of come together on everything to see what we can do to make the league successful,” she said.
Martin said organizers are considering holding a second Bargain Fair in the spring to make up for some of the lost revenue from other fundraisers.
“It may end up being twice a year now,” she said. “Our goal is over time to have it set up better, with clothes organized by size, so it’s easier on the shoppers.”
That goal is easier to reach now that Charity League has a long-term lease for the Bargain Fair warehouse, where they can collect donations year-round and have more time to organize the items. Before moving to this location in 2018, the group had to truck everything in and out of a temporary location the week of the sale.
Other events
If they can raise enough money — and if public health conditions permit — Charity League plans to resume some of its popular programs for kids and families in 2021. These include partnering with the Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players for a children’s production of “Seussical Jr.” in February, giving dozens of local youth the opportunity to act onstage. Additional arts opportunities are planned with the Virginia Children’s Theatre.
Another community event is Touch-a-Truck, which gives children a chance to see and touch a variety of construction equipment, emergency vehicles, helicopters, and other vehicles up close.
Originally, it was scheduled for June 2020, beginning a new partnership between Charity League and the Martinsville Mustangs but had to be canceled during the pandemic. Organizers hope to be able to hold the event in 2021.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
