Annual fundraiser in Martinsville takes on new pandemic-required form

But like nonprofits everywhere, the organization has struggled with how to continue its charitable work after the pandemic forced many fundraising events to be cancelled.

That included a prom gala originally scheduled for March and the Preview Party for League members and guests traditionally staged the night before Bargain Fair.

“It’s been one of the most difficult years for the league, trying to figure out how we can still help the community” despite the loss in revenue, Charity League Second Vice President Kaitlin Martin said.

Organizers discussed canceling Bargain Fair as a health precaution, but they also considered people who rely on the sale to be able to afford items their families need.

“Part of the reason we still wanted to host this is, it may seem like just a sale, but for some people, this is how they do their Christmas shopping,” Martin said.

‘Nice to be able to help’

Martin said she has witnessed this firsthand at past Bargain Fairs, starting with her first year in Charity League.

“There was a little boy who came in, and the soles of his shoes were completely worn away,” she said. She recalled how happy he was to find a pair of gently used shoes in his size.