Annual Pink Event slated for Saturday; raises awareness of cancer and funds for patients

A Pink Event—Breast Cancer Wellness Symposium & Fundraiser by the MLC Cancer Foundation will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at New College Institute.

The event is to honor the lives of cancer survivors. The foundation was founded by Patricia Via in 2012 to assist cancer patients and survivors. Via has raised over $180,000 since the creation of her organization, which is named for her mother, the late Myrtle Lee Carter.

There will be three speakers at the event: Indira Lindsay Roberts, Dr. Nayo Wills and Dr. Tiffany D. Morris.

Dr. Nayo Wills will explain the common functional medicine tests that she and other specialists do for initial screening. She said her message is “just so people can understand some basic information that they would want to know.”

This will be Indira Lindsay Roberts’ third time speaking at the Pink Event for MLC Foundation, and though her message has changed somewhat over the years with new technology and offerings, she said, the bare bones remain the same — to raise awareness of the importance of genetic testing that taking charge of your health.

Dr. Tiffany Morris’ message at the event will revolve around faith verses fact, she said, diving into the conversation that having “strong faith” does not mean that you can’t also trust science to help heal. In her dissertation, and in her speech, Morris talks about how faith can sometimes be a barrier or conflict of interest when it comes to “trusting the science.”

Wills received her bachelor’s degree in anthropology at the University of Virginia and doctor of medicine degree at Jefferson Medical College, and completed her internal medicine residency at Washington Hospital Center. She has board certification in internal medicine from the American Board of Internal Medicine and recently completed her education in functional medicine and received certified practitioner standing at the Institute for Functional Medicine. She is also certified in acupuncture.

Wills has been practicing functional and integrative medicine for almost 17 years now, has been speaking professionally for over 20 years and uses that knowledge to reach her audiences to find answers and get to the root cause of their symptoms.

Roberts is a regional manager in oncology and women’s health with Invitae Genetics. She holds a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina Central University, a master’s degree in jurisprudence from Seton Hall School of Law and a certificate of achievement in fundamentals of genetics from Harvard Medical School.

For Invitae Genetics, Roberts sells “somatic oncology testing products” and part of her job covers the area of Martinsville, she said. She met Misti Williams, a genetic counselor out of Salem, Virginia, who connected Roberts with Telesa Via, Patricia Via’s daughter, and the MLC Cancer Foundation.

Morris is a Martinsville local who now lives in Eden, North Carolina. She earned certified nurse educator credentials from the National League of Nursing, a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Virginia, a master’s degree in higher education specializing in integrative studies and a master’s degree in nursing. She has a doctor of nursing practice in executive leadership from Grand Canyon University and was inducted into the University of North Carolina’s School of Nursing Faculty Fellows program.

Morris is the inaugural chair for Elon University’s department of nursing. She has been involved with the MLC Cancer Foundation since its beginning, participating often. She became involved because of her connection to the Via family through going to school with Telesa Via.

The money raised will go towards assistance in providing mammographic breast screening and diagnostics to uninsured women, towards financial assistance to cover medical cost for treatments and to cover costs for genetic testing.

Two cancer patients at Saturday’s event will be awarded $2,500 toward their cancer medical cost at the event, and all attendees will take home resources to help in their health journeys.

Destination DC, EH Hodge Automotive Group and Donohoe Hospitality are sponsors of the event, and Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness, Martinsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Upsilon Delta Zeta Martinsville Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Martinsville City Police Department and VCU Cancer Massey Center are 2022 Community Partners.

Donations can be made to the MLC Cancer Foundation before, during and after the event at www.mlccancerfoundation.org and clicking the “donate” button at the top right of the page.