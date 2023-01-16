Annual Sandy Level event held

The 13th annual "Stop the violence" event was held at St. John's Baptist Church in Sandy Level on Monday.

Back in 2010, the area in Henry County called "Logtown" by many had become drug-infested and crime was rampant.

Instead of giving up, the people took their community back and symbolized the act with a walk in solidarity.

Monday's event started a little later than previous events, didn't include a walk and wasn't attended by as many people as in years past, but the commitment remains strong and the emotions still run high.

"I've been in this line of work for 30 years," said Sheriff Lane Perry. "You spoke up about an issue and you cared about young people. You have shown that what society cares about, society can change.

Perry said he frequently refers to Sandy Level as a "poster child" for other communities in transition.

"I've seen a lot of death, destruction, abuse and things that hurt on the inside," Perry said. "We have had too many deaths, and children have had atrocities happen to them because of a mama or a daddy doing drugs. There ought to be a unified voice to stop drugs."

Sandy Level is in the Iriswood District of Henry County, now represented on the Board of Supervisors by Garrett Dillard, who organized the event 13 years ago following the death of a brother to violence.

Dillard opened the program with prayer and introduced the speakers, beginning with County Administrator Dale Wagoner.

"I'm a life-long resident of Henry County, and one of the greatest things we can do is create economic opportunity," said Wagoner. "The unemployment rate in Henry County is about 3%. It's the lowest it's been in years. You have to go back to 2003 to find a time when we have had more people working in Henry County than today."

Wagoner said in the last several years more people have moved to Henry County than have moved away, wages are increasing and business startups are more than twice the state average.

Kristi Norton, a prevention specialist with Piedmont Community Services, said one in five adults in the U.S. experiences mental illness each year.

"Community violence can lead to trauma," said Norton. "If someone has a physical illness, we help, but we don't find the same support for people that suffer a mental illness."

Monica Hatchett, director of communications with Henry County Public Schools said mental illness caused some kids to do "the unthinkable" through the pandemic.

"Our students' physical and mental health are of utmost concern," said Hatchett. "We collaborate with a number of community organizations. There is a Piedmont [Community Services] counselor at every school in Henry County."

Ben Gravely represents the Iriswood District on the Henry County School Board and said the community's help is needed to build a strong school system.

"We like to hear from you," Gravely said. "What are your priorities for the school? We serve you. Today is Martin Luther King Day. It's all about service; That's what he was all about."

Curtis Millner, former Chair of the Henry County School Board, has just been appointed to the Henry County Public Service Authority Board to represent the Iriswood District.

"I joined the military at 17 and stayed there for 24 years," said Millner. "I've been a public servant for over 61 years. I will do all I can to make sure the Iriswood District has water and sewer. Some people have problems here. I'm going to do all that's in my power, and I will be available."

Matthew Brown, pastor of St. Paul High Street Baptist Church, said he was concerned about how the tobacco industry has become creative with its advertising and the increase in number of young people who are vaping.

"There is a lack of knowledge about the dangers regarding tobacco usage," said Brown. "There are 45,000 African Americans who die every year due to tobacco use."

Mary Kay Berger is the board chair of Peer Recovery, a program she said was geared toward recovery from substance abuse issues.

"We try to get individuals to help one another; we provide a space so they can meet," Berger said. "Right now we're at 133 Main Street uptown, but there have been issues with homelessness uptown and a lot of confusion. We're not a homeless program, but we've tried to help some of them with substance issues."

Berger said it was difficult not to let someone come inside when it was 32 degrees and raining outside.

"Between Christmas and New Years we helped five people, and two were homeless," said Berger. "I've seen some miraculous things with individuals that have gone on to become upstanding citizens."