The Smith River will get a makeover this weekend as volunteers join together to remove litter and other objects that don’t belong in the river’s natural environment.

Dan River Basin Association, a local environmental conservation nonprofit, has been partnering with other organizations to hold an annual river cleanup event for the last 14 years and this Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m. volunteers will meet at the Smith River Sports Complex, 1000 Irisburg Road, to do it all over again.

The original cleanup took place in Bassett but moved to the Sports Complex after four or five years, DRBA Program Manager Brian Williams said. The cleanup location allows the Sports Complex river portion to be clean just in time for the Smith River Fest which takes place the following weekend on Aug. 19.

“It’s a great thing to come and help with,” DRBA volunteer Patty May said. “Get to get on the cold water on a hot day and improve the view.”

After meeting at the Sports Complex, volunteers decide if they want to be part of the water or road crews. River crew members must bring their own boat and shuttles back to the drop-in point will be arranged day of.

The river crew will ride down the river collecting trash and the land crew will clean up areas of road that lead to tributaries, or smaller creeks and stream that feed into the river, to lessen the amount of trash that makes its way into the river from land.

“Other than regular pollution such as oil or chemical spills and sewer issues — litter pollution is a leading cause of dirtying up the Smith River,” DRBA Program Coordinator Anna Wheeler said. “There are a lot of things that aren’t always in the citizens’ control for cleaning our rivers, but litter cleanups are one thing that every citizen can help with.”

The Smith River cleanup acts as a community project because of all the involvement from people who live in the communities surrounding the river, Wheeler added.

“It’s an education opportunity for the adults, the children and its able to be shared throughout their connections in the community as well which reaches a much larger audience then just DRBA would have,” Wheeler said.

The amount of trash collected at this annual cleanup typically decreases from year to year, Wheeler said. Last year the around 50 volunteers collected 1,000 pounds of trash that included items from plastic water bottles, plastic shopping bags, aluminum cans, tires and even shopping carts.

“And Styrofoam,” Wheeler added. “Styrofoam is the worst because it crumbles which causes more problems.”

“It’s still a lot, but it usually decreases thankfully because of education, people understanding more about litter prevention and our communities caring more about creating a more beautiful area for our people and our visitors,” Wheeler said.

“This is one of our biggest cleanups with volunteers and we’re really thankful for that,” She said.

After a few hours of river cleanup, volunteers will be treated to a lunch provided by Hugo’s Restaurant and Sports Bar while also being able to socialize with other volunteers.

“I’ve been a part of the Smith River cleanup for many years. We started when our son was in Boy Scouts and we still volunteer as often as possible,” DRBA volunteer John Edwards said.

“We should practice keeping out environment clean every day, not just one day a year,” Edwards added. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting so many people who have the same desire to keep our waterways and highways clean.”

DRBA Board Member Ellen Jesse said the publicity that the cleanup brings to the issue of litter in the river.

“It reminds people to stop littering and the impacts of it,” Jesse said.

“Everybody and everything on the planet needs water to survive,” Williams said. “If you care about your water sources and a clean community then it’s good to give back and one of the ways you can do that is by volunteering for cleanups.”