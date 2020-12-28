Annual wreath laying honors local veterans

A trip to Arlington National Cemetery had to be canceled this year because of the pandemic, but on Saturday, locals W.C. Fowlkes and Danny Turner didn’t give up in their annual commitment to honor our local veterans during the holidays.
“W.C. and myself were unable to travel to Arlington for the wreath-laying ceremony this year, but we did raise money to pay for the area’s heroes buried here at home to have wreaths,” Turner said. “Thanks to Tony Wright at Wright’s Funeral Home, I ordered 10 wreaths, and we placed them on local graves on the day after Christmas."
Just two years ago Fowlkes and Turner were among 60,000 volunteers who placed 253,000 wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery in one day.
In the past, trips have included members of local JROTC cadets and occasionally a visit from a Congressman representing the area.
This year, Fowlkes and Turner made their way to Fair Haven Cemetery in Spencer, where they placed a wreath on the grave of Raymond Elliott, an Army veteran who died earlier this month at the age of 90.
A wreath was also laid on the graves of veteran James R. Thompson and Arnold Prillaman, who served as a staff sergeant in the Army Air Force in World War II and was a waist gunner on the B-17 known as the “Flying Fortress.”
Prillaman flew 33 missions over Europe.
Robert Fowlkes, the grandfather of W.C. Fowlkes, was recognized with a wreath. He served in World War I in the 116th Infantry, 29th Division based in Martinsville.
An annual golf tournament at Beaver Hills Golf Course is played in memory of veteran Tommy Wright. Fowlkes and Turner chose to honor Wright at a memorial to him located at the golf course.
Wright was a sergeant in the Army and served in the Korean War. He died in 2015.
Sgt. 1st Cl. Raymond McMillian was a medic in the Korean Conflict and was injured on the battlefield while giving aid to fellow soldiers.
McMillian was captured and listed as a prisoner of war and missing in action for over 65 years until his remains were identified and returned to the U.S.
A wreath was laid on his grave at Roselawn Cemetery in Martinsville.
Also recognized at Roselawn was Sgt. 1st Cl. Robert Floyd McKinney. He served in the Navy in World War II in the Asian theater and died in November.
At the Peoples Cemetery in Martinsville a wreath was laid at the grave of Robert C. Hearn, who served his country in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Hearn died in Guam in 1969.
William Carlton Oakes was honored for his service in the Navy during World War II aboard the Destroyer USS William R Rush.
Oakes, a lifelong resident of Snow Creek in Franklin County, died earlier this month.
A trip to Patrick County included a stop to lay a wreath at the grave of Jonathan Bowling, who was killed in action in 2005 in Anwar Province, Iraq.
Bowling also served as a police officer for the city of Martinsville.
