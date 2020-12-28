Annual wreath laying honors local veterans

A trip to Arlington National Cemetery had to be canceled this year because of the pandemic, but on Saturday, locals W.C. Fowlkes and Danny Turner didn’t give up in their annual commitment to honor our local veterans during the holidays.

“W.C. and myself were unable to travel to Arlington for the wreath-laying ceremony this year, but we did raise money to pay for the area’s heroes buried here at home to have wreaths,” Turner said. “Thanks to Tony Wright at Wright’s Funeral Home, I ordered 10 wreaths, and we placed them on local graves on the day after Christmas."

Just two years ago Fowlkes and Turner were among 60,000 volunteers who placed 253,000 wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery in one day.

In the past, trips have included members of local JROTC cadets and occasionally a visit from a Congressman representing the area.

This year, Fowlkes and Turner made their way to Fair Haven Cemetery in Spencer, where they placed a wreath on the grave of Raymond Elliott, an Army veteran who died earlier this month at the age of 90.

A wreath was also laid on the graves of veteran James R. Thompson and Arnold Prillaman, who served as a staff sergeant in the Army Air Force in World War II and was a waist gunner on the B-17 known as the “Flying Fortress.”