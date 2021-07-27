Another death and spike in COVID-19 cases in West Piedmont Health District

Another Patrick County resident has fallen victim to COVID-19, and there were 20 new cases and four hospitalizations reported Tuesday in the West Piedmont Health District.

This is the second Patrick County resident reported to have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in the past week, but the death added last week was removed the next day by the Virginia Department of Health.

Although this death was recorded by the VDH as of 5 p.m. Monday, we don't know when it actually occurred. VDH goes through a weeks-long process of evaluating records before adding to its database.

We know this to be the 46th victim of COVID-19 in Patrick and the 332nd in the health district, the fifth this month. All data are tracked by a person's residence.

And we can deduce from changes in data factors that this victim was a white woman between the ages of 70 and 79 – coincidentally the death added and deducted last week was identical – which is consistent with trends since the pandemic began.

About two-thirds of the victims in the district have been at least 70 years old, and almost as many have been white. There have been slightly more men than women.