Another death and spike in COVID-19 cases in West Piedmont Health District

Another Patrick County resident has fallen victim to COVID-19, and there were 20 new cases and four hospitalizations reported Tuesday in the West Piedmont Health District.
This is the second Patrick County resident reported to have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in the past week, but the death added last week was removed the next day by the Virginia Department of Health.
Although this death was recorded by the VDH as of 5 p.m. Monday, we don't know when it actually occurred. VDH goes through a weeks-long process of evaluating records before adding to its database.
We know this to be the 46th victim of COVID-19 in Patrick and the 332nd in the health district, the fifth this month. All data are tracked by a person's residence.
And we can deduce from changes in data factors that this victim was a white woman between the ages of 70 and 79 – coincidentally the death added and deducted last week was identical – which is consistent with trends since the pandemic began.
About two-thirds of the victims in the district have been at least 70 years old, and almost as many have been white. There have been slightly more men than women.
Patrick County has by far the lowest vaccination rate in the health district and the third-lowest for first shots and second-lowest for total vaccinations among all localities in Virginia.
But the county added no new cases to the 20 reported Tuesday in the district, the largest single day since May 25, when 20 cases were reported as well.
Half the new cases and half the new hospitalizations were in Franklin County. Henry County had eight new cases, and Martinsville had two, the city's first new cases since July 18. Henry County and Martinsville each had a new hospitalization.
The 7-day average of new cases climbed to 8, and the average per 100,000 residents is up to 5.7. Those numbers are the highest since the beginning of June.
VDH reported 835 new cases statewide, and the 7-day average climbed to 687. There also were 55 new hospitalizations, and the 7-day average is 27. On June 28, that rate was 7.
VDH has recorded 691,018 cases, 11,515 deaths — up by nine from Monday — and 31,208 hospitalizations.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, the health district has seen 11,953 cases, 874 hospitalizations, 332 deaths. They break down like this:
- HENRY COUNTY: 4,721 cases, 379 hospitalizations, 124 deaths.
- MARTINSVILLE: 1,636 cases, 171 hospitalizations, 79 deaths.
- PATRICK COUNTY: 1,428 cases, 120 hospitalizations, 46 deaths.
- FRANKLIN COUNTY: 4,168 cases, 204 hospitalizations, 83 deaths.
By way of comparison, neighboring Danville has reported 4,542 cases (144 deaths), and Pittsylvania County has had 5,745 (85 deaths).
With the start of school about two weeks away, the Virginia Department of Education has left decisions about requiring students to wear masks or be vaccinated to local schools officials.
WPHD spokesperson Nancy Bell said she is “not aware” of the department receiving inquiries about vaccinations or masks or other issues.
“We work very closely with schools to make informed decisions on mask-wearing and other aspects of the COVID pandemic,” Bell wrote in an email. “We have been asked for clarification of a few of the recommendations in the document [from VDOE].”
