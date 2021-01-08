Another death and surge in cases continues with new outbreaks of COVID-19

If reports of people dying from COVID-19 and case numbers exploding in West Piedmont Health District sound repetitive, that’s because they are.
For the fourth consecutive day a resident of Henry County has died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.
There were also 135 new cases of the virus as of 5 p.m. Thursday, the second highest single-day total since the beginning of the pandemic, surpassed only by the 151 on Thursday. That record also was less than a week old.
VDH also added to its database two new outbreaks in the district and subtracted one other, and neither move included an announcement of significant new cases at Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab in Martinsville.
First, though the deaths: There now have been 59 of residents of Henry County and 139 in the West Piedmont Health District since March.
The deaths could have happened weeks ago. VDH waits for death certificates to confirm cause before adding them to its database. The data are tracked by a person's residence.
VDH does report that this latest death is a white male in his 60s, the 17th victim in the district between the ages of 60-69.
The new outbreaks added Friday to VDH’s database were for Community Alternatives Inc. at 914 Brookdale St., which has an ongoing outbreak of 15 cases as of Dec. 31, and Starling View Manor Assisted Living at 301 Starling Ave., which also as of Dec. 31 had an undisclosed number of cases. Neither facility is showing a death.
Harmony Hall Assisted Living in Bassett, which has been active since Dec. 10, now shows nine cases and still an undisclosed number of deaths.
Martinsville Health & Rehab, which had an outbreak in progress since early December, was no longer listed in the database. To have an outbreak, a facility only has to have two active cases.
But there was no mention of Mulberry Creek, where on Thursday, its owners, Kissito Healthcare, sent an email to employees, residents and their families revealing that 30 residents and 10 employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
The facility late last year had disclosed a smaller number of cases and operational procedures to protect against spread.
This email says the company learned Wednesday about 23 of the resident cases and all the employees who were positive. On Thursday through rapid testing another seven cases among residents were identified.
The employees have been removed from work, will self-quarantine and must have two negative tests before returning. The residents have been moved to a dedicated COVID-19 unit.
Kissito has stopped all visitation until further notice and will be testing 100% of the residents and employees twice a week until further notice, the email said.
The email listed a variety of precautions being used that have been recommend by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Since March there have been 35 outbreaks in the health district that have included 749 cases, with 15 of those outbreaks in long-term-care facilities.
An email from Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the health district, said she was investigating questions about those outbreaks.
Meanwhile, Franklin County, which no longer has an outbreak in progress, on Friday set a single-day record with 66 new cases of COVID-19. The county now has had 2,594. On Sept. 1 its 7-day average of new cases was two, and on Friday it was 33.
Henry County, which on Thursday posted its record day of 67 new cases, had 41 on Friday and is just shy of 3,000 total. The 14-day average per 100,000 population is 1032.
Martinsville had 20 new cases – and two new hospitalizations – and Patrick County had eight.
That makes 7,558 cases, 484 hospitalizations and 139 deaths districtwide. Here’s how they break down:
- Henry County: 2,991 cases, 226 hospitalizations, 59 deaths.
- Martinsville: 1,104, 102, 27.
- Patrick County: 869, 72, 28.
- Franklin County: 2,594, 84, 25.
By comparison Danville has reported 2,714 cases (63 deaths), and Pittsylvania County has had 3,025 (41 deaths).