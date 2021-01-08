Another death and surge in cases continues with new outbreaks of COVID-19

If reports of people dying from COVID-19 and case numbers exploding in West Piedmont Health District sound repetitive, that’s because they are.

For the fourth consecutive day a resident of Henry County has died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

There were also 135 new cases of the virus as of 5 p.m. Thursday, the second highest single-day total since the beginning of the pandemic, surpassed only by the 151 on Thursday. That record also was less than a week old.

VDH also added to its database two new outbreaks in the district and subtracted one other, and neither move included an announcement of significant new cases at Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab in Martinsville.

First, though the deaths: There now have been 59 of residents of Henry County and 139 in the West Piedmont Health District since March.

The deaths could have happened weeks ago. VDH waits for death certificates to confirm cause before adding them to its database. The data are tracked by a person's residence.

VDH does report that this latest death is a white male in his 60s, the 17th victim in the district between the ages of 60-69.