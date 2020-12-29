Another death from COVID-19 in Henry County

None of those facilities shows as having had a death, but Harmony Hall and Martinsville Health & Rehab both are indicated by an asterisk, which would indicate there has been a death but fewer than five.

About 277 people per day are being tested for the virus in the district, and 16.7% of those more than 44,000 total have been positive. Virginia has seen a 12.2% rate – up markedly in recent weeks – out of nearly 4.2 million tests

A high positivity rate generally indicates COVID-19 is not under control in a community and is continuing to spread, health officials have previously stated.

Health experts across the nation are worried of an explosion of cases as people gathered for the holidays. Those cases may take a few weeks to appear in data charts, similar to the surge after Thanksgiving, the University of Virginia reported last week.

Meanwhile, VDH in some areas has announced a robust plan to distribute the new vaccines that have been allotted to the state. The health department anticipates Virginia will receive 370,650 vaccines by the end of the year.

As of Tuesday, some 47,052 doses had been administered. Some of the first ones now are about due for their second round of shots, but VDH says so far no one is fully vaccinated.