Another death from COVID-19 in Henry County

Another Henry County resident is dead from COVID-19, the 53rd since the pandemic began in March.
That death was reported Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Health, but it could’ve happened just about any time in the past several weeks. VDH waits for cause of death before adding to its database.
This was the 130th death in the West Piedmont Health District from the virus caused by the novel coronavirus. This was one of only four new deaths reported across Virginia, where now 4,920 have died.
There is scant data available about victims or cases. All data is tracked by locality of residence. But we know that this victim was, like most, at least 80 years old and female. She also was Black, making her the 30th African-American in the district to die from COVID-19.
Most victims are older -- 103 of the 130 were at least 70 -- and 64 of them have been women.
There also were 81 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the district, pushing the total past 6,500, and Henry County, with 38 cases reported Tuesday, now has surpassed 2,500 of those.
Franklin County had 19 new cases. Martinsville had 15, and Patrick County added nine. There were also four new hospitalizations in the district.
There remain three active outbreaks in the district: Franklin County High School (since November), with seven cases. Martinsville Health & Rehab (since Dec. 9), with five cases, and Harmony Hall Assisted Living (since Dec. 10), with six cases.
None of those facilities shows as having had a death, but Harmony Hall and Martinsville Health & Rehab both are indicated by an asterisk, which would indicate there has been a death but fewer than five.
About 277 people per day are being tested for the virus in the district, and 16.7% of those more than 44,000 total have been positive. Virginia has seen a 12.2% rate – up markedly in recent weeks – out of nearly 4.2 million tests
A high positivity rate generally indicates COVID-19 is not under control in a community and is continuing to spread, health officials have previously stated.
Health experts across the nation are worried of an explosion of cases as people gathered for the holidays. Those cases may take a few weeks to appear in data charts, similar to the surge after Thanksgiving, the University of Virginia reported last week.
Meanwhile, VDH in some areas has announced a robust plan to distribute the new vaccines that have been allotted to the state. The health department anticipates Virginia will receive 370,650 vaccines by the end of the year.
As of Tuesday, some 47,052 doses had been administered. Some of the first ones now are about due for their second round of shots, but VDH says so far no one is fully vaccinated.
Some 461 in the West Piedmont Health District have received that first shot, and that includes “0” reportedly having been allocated in Martinsville. But VDH says there are more than 7,200 doses that have not been mapped.
By summer 2021, the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be widely available for the community.
Here’s how the data break down for the health district:
HENRY COUNTY: 2,552 cases, 213 hospitalizations, 53 deaths.
MARTINSVILLE: 978, 92, 27.
PATRICK COUNTY: 732, 73, 28.
FRANKLIN COUNTY: 2,292, 77, 22.
By contrast, Danville has reported 2,299 cases (62 deaths), and Pittsylvania County has had 2,567 (37 deaths).
Virginia added more than 4,100 new cases on Tuesday following last week's back-to-back record days for daily infections. On Christmas Eve, the state added 4,782 cases.
VDH now reports 340,297 cases and 4,920 deaths statewide, with some 17,782 having been hospitalized.