Another death from COVID-19 mars a lot of good news in West Piedmont Health District.

On the day new cases of COVID-19 matched their lowest single-day total since last summer and Gov. Ralph Northam set a date for when people could start gathering for fun again, there was another death in the West Piedmont Health District.

A Patrick County resident – the 43rd since the pandemic began – was reported dead, the Virginia Department of Health confirmed as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

But as often is said that death could have occurred weeks or even months ago, because VDH goes through an extensive verification process before adding to its database.

This was the first death recorded in the district since April 16, only the seventh this month and the 314th since the pandemic began.

We never know much about those infected or killed by the virus. VDH tracks all data by a person’s residence, and we can derive some basic info by monitoring changes in other demographic information.

We know this victim to be a Black man between the ages of 50 and 59, the 27th person in that age bracket to fall victim of the virus. Most are at least 70 (236 of them), and they are predominately white and mostly male.