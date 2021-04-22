Another death from COVID-19 mars a lot of good news in West Piedmont Health District.

On the day new cases of COVID-19 matched their lowest single-day total since last summer and Gov. Ralph Northam set a date for when people could start gathering for fun again, there was another death in the West Piedmont Health District.
A Patrick County resident – the 43rd since the pandemic began – was reported dead, the Virginia Department of Health confirmed as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
But as often is said that death could have occurred weeks or even months ago, because VDH goes through an extensive verification process before adding to its database.
This was the first death recorded in the district since April 16, only the seventh this month and the 314th since the pandemic began.
We never know much about those infected or killed by the virus. VDH tracks all data by a person’s residence, and we can derive some basic info by monitoring changes in other demographic information.
We know this victim to be a Black man between the ages of 50 and 59, the 27th person in that age bracket to fall victim of the virus. Most are at least 70 (236 of them), and they are predominately white and mostly male.
Northam announced that more people could start to enter sports and entertainment venues starting on May 15, which is seen very positive for bars and restaurants, and perhaps he was buoyed by data such as the West Piedmont Health District’s recent lower number of new cases and the fact that vaccinations are showing a steady – if slightly slower – increase across the district and the state.
There were five new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday morning, and that matches March 15 for the lowest single-day total since Sept. 13, when no new cases were reported.
These cases were two each in Martinsville and Patrick County and one in Henry County. Franklin County's data did not change.
There have only been 43 cases reported since Sunday – 17 of those in one day – and the 7-day average of new cases ticked down to 11. The rate per 100,000 population dropped to 7.8, equaling its lowest point since July 1.
There also were no new hospitalizations reported Thursday morning for the first time in more than a week. The district had been averaging about four a day for seven days before that.
The positivity rate – the percentage of positive tests conducted – rose slightly in the district, to 5.6%, which is better than the state’s 5.9% but higher than the 5% posted on April 17. Scientists say 5% is the threshold for community control of the spread of the virus.
But vaccination continues to climb at a rate of about 800 per day in the district. That’s less than the roughly 1,000 a day in the past month, but in the past five days there has been a 4% increase in first shots and a 7.6% increase in the number of people who are fully vaccinated.
The raw numbers show that slightly more than 75,500 shots of Pfizer, Moderna or the suspended Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been distributed across the district.
More than 45,000 of those were first shots to roughly a third of the population, but there are now 32,109 residents – about 23.4% -- who are fully vaccinated.
If you want compare statewide, VDH reports that 41.1% of Virginians have received at least one shot and 26.3% are fully vaccinated.
In the West Piedmont Health District, only Martinsville approaches both numbers, with 35.7% having one shot and 25.5% fully vaccinated.
Patrick County continues to lag, with 28% and 19.7%, respectively, but in the past five days its residents have shown the largest percentage increase of first shots (4.4%).
In the past 30 days, first shots in the district overall have risen by 36.7% and total vaccinations by 140%.
District officials have not responded to questions about trends they are seeing as Phase 2 of vaccinations – anyone 16 and older – unfold.
But vaccine is much more available without requiring registration and at pop-up locations, including several churches.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.