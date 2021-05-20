Another Henry County man dies from COVID-19, No. 124 in the county

Death from COVID-19 returned to Henry County as of Thursday morning.

The 124th resident of the county was recorded at 5 p.m. Wednesday by the Virginia Department of Health as having died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

This death likely occurred weeks or even months ago. VDH goes through an extensive review of death certificates and other information before adding to its database.

We never know much about victims or cases other than basic demographic information that can be derived by changes in VDH’s data. Health officials don’t discuss specific cases or individuals who pass away.

But all data are tracked by residence, and we were able to find that this one was a Black man in his 70s.

This was the 320th victim of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District and the sixth in May – two of them Henry County residents and the first since May 13.

Most have been elderly: 241 of them (75.3%) have been at least 70 and all but two were 40 or older. They also are overwhelmingly white (230, or 72%) and predominately male (54%).

This death was recorded on the same day as 13 “net” new cases of COVID-19 and four new hospitalizations in the West Piedmont Health District.