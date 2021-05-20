Another Henry County man dies from COVID-19, No. 124 in the county

Death from COVID-19 returned to Henry County as of Thursday morning.
The 124th resident of the county was recorded at 5 p.m. Wednesday by the Virginia Department of Health as having died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
This death likely occurred weeks or even months ago. VDH goes through an extensive review of death certificates and other information before adding to its database.
We never know much about victims or cases other than basic demographic information that can be derived by changes in VDH’s data. Health officials don’t discuss specific cases or individuals who pass away.
But all data are tracked by residence, and we were able to find that this one was a Black man in his 70s.
This was the 320th victim of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District and the sixth in May – two of them Henry County residents and the first since May 13.
Most have been elderly: 241 of them (75.3%) have been at least 70 and all but two were 40 or older. They also are overwhelmingly white (230, or 72%) and predominately male (54%).
This death was recorded on the same day as 13 “net” new cases of COVID-19 and four new hospitalizations in the West Piedmont Health District.
The “net” factor has been fluid in the past week, and in Wednesday’s data gathering, two cases were deducted from Martinsville.
On Sunday and Monday Patrick County had seen two cases deducted each day, but then curiously on Tuesday morning, Patrick County picked up 10 new cases, which led a day in which the district posted the lately unusually high total of 24 new cases.
In response to questions from the Bulletin about why the recent flurry of deductions – and in Patrick County’s case, followed by an odd spike -- health district spokesperson Nancy Bell shared an email that had come from VDH’s headquarters in Richmond that cited the growth in the real-time data VDH was providing for both cases and outcomes but also testing and vaccinations.
The email suggested that volume and boilerplate language from the VDH’s west site but didn’t address specifically the recent changes in the health district.
”VDH receives additional information about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, or deaths every day,” the email said. “This new information may result in changes to the number of cases, hospitalizations, or deaths in your community or within the state. Please note that all data are considered preliminary and subject to change.”
“VDH strives to provide accurate and timely data to the public through ongoing and comprehensive quality assurance efforts. It is important to note that as VDH is conducting daily reporting of COVID-19, data quality assurance is also being conducted in tandem and in real time each day.
“VDH is working tirelessly to provide as much data as quickly as possible to the public.”
The note pointed to the data insights page on VDH’s dashboard.
Health officials previously have said that deductions happen sometimes based on geographic confusion – such as ZIP codes that overlap more than one locality -- and sometimes because of a data-entry error.
In any event, Henry County reported nine new cases on Wednesday, and Patrick and Franklin counties had three each.
Those cases -- along with the spike reported Wednesday -- push the 7-day averages back to 10 and 7.4 per 100,000 population.
Meanwhile, Patrick County accounted for two hospitalizations, and Henry County and Franklin County had one each.
New hospitalizations continue to track at three per day, which has been the rounded high point for the past three months.
COVID-19 data comparisons
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Vaccine doses
|Fully vaccinated
|Pct 1 dose
|Henry County
|4,613
|362
|124
|18379
|14892
|34.30%
|Martinsville
|1,606
|161
|76
|5467
|4433
|36.40%
|Patrick County
|1,362
|107
|43
|5518
|4573
|28.40%
|Franklin County
|4,060
|185
|77
|21236
|17163
|34.20%
|West Piedmont total
|11,641
|815
|320
|5.00%
|50,600
|41,061
|33.70%
|Danville
|4,427
|290
|137
|15,506
|12,454
|38.70%
|Pittsylvania County
|5,553
|251
|81
|5.40%
|22,499
|18,502
|37.30%
|Virginia
|671,916
|29,294
|11,068
|3.00%
|4,424,434
|3,499,980
|51.80%
