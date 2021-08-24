 Skip to main content
Another Henry County man is dead from COVID-19
Northam speaks to the pushback from some school systems over mask mandate

For the second time in a week, a resident of Henry County has been lost to COVID-19.

A span of more than four months had passed without a county resident having succumbed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, but that ended last Friday.

The Virginia Department of Health recorded this latest death by 5 p.m. Monday, but it could have occurred weeks or even months ago. VDH awaits full documentation and scrupulous checking before adding a death to its database.

Henry County case shifts

The dramatic recent rise of cases in Henry County

This also was the second this month in the West Piedmont Health District -- both in Henry County -- and the 335th since the pandemic began. We never know much about deaths, but all data are recorded by residence.

Henry County now has lost 126 residents to the virus, with none since May 20 until last week.

We can deduce some basic demographic information based on changes in the daily data updates, so we know that this victim was a white male between the ages of 60 and 69.

The district’s 335 victims have been mostly older, with 295 of them least 60. They also are predominately white and slightly more male.

Henry County has been hit hard by the recent surge of the virus. The district reported 25 of the 51 new cases in the West Piedmont Health District that were reported Tuesday.

The county has averaged 18 cases a day for the past seven days and 35 cases per 100,000 population. The CDC's most recent figures show the county's increase in cases over 7 days to be 37.9%. Its positivity rate on tests is more than 1 in 5.

A big concern, of course, is in schools, which opened last week in the county – and week before that elsewhere in the district – and are seeing positive tests among both students and staff. Two more were revealed Monday at Laurel Park Middle School in Henry County.

All school systems now are mandating masks to be worn indoors, after Patrick County changed its stance last week. As of Monday, there were 1,677 cases in the district among those ages 19 and younger, with 12 hospitalizations and 0 deaths.

VDH does not report about schools – most information is derived from dashboards published by school districts – but does report data on its dashboard by age, including vaccination rates.

“At present, far as I know, we do not report cases by school,” Robert Parker, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health, wrote in an email forwarded by WPHD spokesperson Nancy Bell. “Starting tomorrow [Wednesday], we will begin (again) to report outbreaks by school. The answer below may give you a general idea by age, which would indicate whether the rise in cases are driven by school outbreaks.”

Virginia's pandemic trends

In the nearly 18 months of pandemic, this is how cases have risen fallen and risen again across Virginia.

That will provide important details to inform the surge that continues to worsen across Virginia.

VDH on Tuesday morning reported 3,028 new cases statewide, the first time the 3,000 daily threshold has been surpassed since Feb. 13.

The state now is averaging 2,602 cases for the past seven days and 30.6 per 100,000 residents during that period.

In WPHD Franklin County had 18 cases, Martinsville had six and Patrick County had two. Martinsville and Franklin County each had a new hospitalization.

Officials in Martinsville and Henry County on Wednesday morning are resuming briefings about the virus effort in the community. These had been suspended after the virus abated last spring.

Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245. 

The latest data

STATEWIDE: 744,187 cases, 11,693 deaths — up by 18 from Monday — 32,967 hospitalizations — up by 109 from Monday. 

WEST PIEDMONT HEALTH DISTRICT: 12,894 cases, 912 hospitalizations, 335 deaths.

  • HENRY COUNTY: 5,050 cases, 400 hospitalizations, 126 deaths.
  • MARTINSVILLE: 1,728 cases, 175 hospitalizations, 79 deaths.
  • PATRICK COUNTY: 1,552 cases, 122 hospitalizations, 47 deaths.
  • FRANKLIN COUNTY: 4,564 cases, 215 hospitalizations, 83 deaths.

AREA

Danville reported 4,923 cases (150 deaths), and Pittsylvania County has had 6,254 (87 deaths).

 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

