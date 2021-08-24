Another Henry County man is dead from COVID-19

For the second time in a week, a resident of Henry County has been lost to COVID-19.

A span of more than four months had passed without a county resident having succumbed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, but that ended last Friday.

The Virginia Department of Health recorded this latest death by 5 p.m. Monday, but it could have occurred weeks or even months ago. VDH awaits full documentation and scrupulous checking before adding a death to its database.

This also was the second this month in the West Piedmont Health District -- both in Henry County -- and the 335th since the pandemic began. We never know much about deaths, but all data are recorded by residence.

Henry County now has lost 126 residents to the virus, with none since May 20 until last week.

We can deduce some basic demographic information based on changes in the daily data updates, so we know that this victim was a white male between the ages of 60 and 69.

The district’s 335 victims have been mostly older, with 295 of them least 60. They also are predominately white and slightly more male.