Another veteran bench in the works

A second bench to honor Vietnam veterans will be added to Military Square at the Bassett Historical Center.

The first bench was put in place to honor “those veterans that were on the DMZ [demilitarized zone] in Korea,” David Kipfinger said. The bench has the names of 120 veterans on the back and five on the front, BHC Director Fran Snead said.

Gathering veterans’ names for the bench began in 2014, and all of those veterans have ties to either Martinsville or Henry County, Snead said. “We required the veteran himself or a family member to bring his DD214, his discharge papers,” she added. “That was the first military project that we had worked on.”

In 2016, the idea surfaced to honor veterans with ties to the area who had served in-country in Vietnam. Their names were collected for over a year, and a monument wall was built to a specific size that would fit the exact number of names they had collected — 345 — including 26 who were killed in action.

“After we did the monument, we had a few people come in or call and tell us that they didn’t know about it,” Snead said. “There’s no way to add a name or group of names,” but there is some space for a second bench.

“This particular wall is unique in that all that the walls that you’ll see have veterans who died in Vietnam as the emphasis,” Kipfinger said. “This one here has 26 names that passed away … But the rest of the names are people who served in-country and have come back home.”

It was decided to include all names “because Vietnam was a very controversial conflict … As much as anything, it was meant to assist those who served and give them a little closure and a little change of mind,” W.C. Fowlkes said.

“Because a lot of people still thought, and some of them probably still do feel, like they’re on the outside looking in,” Fowlkes added. “And that’s not been the case but these people shut themselves off, a lot of them have, and I’ve had a lot of people contact me and say ‘I’d never seen that thing [monument]. That’s just wonderful.’”

“I think we were trying to say ‘thank you’ to the ones who had fought in Vietnam,” BHC Director Emeritus Pat Ross said.

“And to let the community know as a whole that these were the people that come from our community that served in-country good, bad or different, and came home and are serving now in many capacities in the community,” Kipfinger added.

“There were a lot of them that came in here, told their stories and cried,” BHC Assistant Director Anne Copeland said. “They probably had never told their stories before.”

On Veteran’s Day 2018 the wall was unveiled in a ceremony at the HJDB Event Center in the old Bassett High School, led by U.S. Army Brigadier General Lapthe Flora from Vietnam. More than 750 people were there for that.

The organizers were very careful that the names would be put on the wall correctly.

“Pat [Ross], Anne [Copeland] and Fran [Snead] were the mainstays in verifying the DD214s and making sure every jot and tittle was in place,” Kipfinger said. The Veteran Service Organization (VSO) committee went over those papers multiple times to verify that everything was in order.

“We didn’t want it to be put on the wall and have somebody come up and say ‘you misspelled my name’ … And so we would met very, very often and go over things that we were doing and then to tweak it to make sure we were doing things right,” Kipfinger added.

“There were many veterans who didn’t hear, who procrastinated, who meant to do it but never got around to it and I think many of them thought ‘Oh, well this is just another thing,’ but when they saw it in place and saw what it looked like and that it represented to the community that they were honoring those people that went and served” and then wanted their names added, Kipfinger said.

This next bench will be the last addition of names to the BHC Military Square. The deadline to submit information to have a name included is 5 p.m. March 1. There are already 64 on the list and another 11 that still need to be verified.

To submit names, call the BHC at 276-629-9191 to visit from Monday-Friday, and Fowlkes and Kipfinger with be at the BHC from 9-11 a.m. on Dec. 3 and Jan. 7. Another date in February will decided at a later date.