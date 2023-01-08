Apex Mills to acquire, expand HanesBrands in Patrick

Apex Mills, a specialty supplier and manufacturer of warp knit fabrics geared towards industrial and technical applications, will invest $3.1 million to expand its East Coast presence by acquiring the former HanesBrands facility and its equipment in Patrick County.

The company will fulfill contracts for the Hanes basic apparel brand and maximize the full capacity of the facility. Virginia successfully competed with Pennsylvania for the project, which will retain 96 jobs and create 44 new jobs, a release from the governor's office stated.

“We want made in America to mean made in Virginia and we are proud that this American-made textile company will expand its U.S. footprint by establishing an East Coast facility in Virginia,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin in the release.

“We look forward to Apex Mills building on the HanesBrands company legacy, supported by Patrick County’s skilled workforce that has a long and successful history in the textile industry,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick.

“The Apex Mills family of companies has been manufacturing Made in the USA textiles for 80 years, and as part of our dedication to support and grow the domestic textile industry we are continually seeking facilities and communities committed to this same goal,” said Jonathan Kurz, Apex Mills President and Chief Executive Officer.

“When we became aware of the imminent closing of the HanesBrands Woolwine operation and learned more about the rich tradition of textile manufacturing in Patrick County we ultimately made the decision that this was where we wanted to locate our next fabric formation facility. The skilled workforce in the Woolwine, Stuart, and surrounding communities, as well as the support we have received from the county and the state, have made this opportunity one which we are proud to be a part of.”

“Patrick County is proud to be the place that Apex Mills has chosen to expand its business operations,” said Sean Adams, Patrick County Director of Economic Development.

“Southside Virginia has always been recognized as a mecca for new companies to invest and prosper,” said state Sen. William M. Stanley, R-Franklin County.

“I am thrilled that Apex Mills is bringing new manufacturing jobs and millions in new investments to our district,” said Del. Wren M. Williams, R-Patrick. “This is a huge win for Patrick County. I will keep working to reshore our industries and revitalize our home in Southwest Virginia.”

A U.S.-based company founded in 1943, Apex Mills expedites innovative solutions while responding to customers’ growing and newly arising opportunities. With performance-based solid knit, mesh/netting, and 3D spacer textile solutions, the company is a respected brand trusted by Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, such as NASA, to provide quality products that meet the needs of its customers.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Patrick County to secure the project for Virginia. Youngkin approved a $300,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Patrick County with the project. Apex Mills is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, and funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.