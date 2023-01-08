 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apex Mills to acquire, expand HanesBrands in Patrick

  • 0
Youngkin

Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks to the media Nov. 23 in Richmond. 

 Richmond Times-Dispatch file

Apex Mills, a specialty supplier and manufacturer of warp knit fabrics geared towards industrial and technical applications, will invest $3.1 million to expand its East Coast presence by acquiring the former HanesBrands facility and its equipment in Patrick County.

The company will fulfill contracts for the Hanes basic apparel brand and maximize the full capacity of the facility. Virginia successfully competed with Pennsylvania for the project, which will retain 96 jobs and create 44 new jobs, a release from the governor's office stated.

“We want made in America to mean made in Virginia and we are proud that this American-made textile company will expand its U.S. footprint by establishing an East Coast facility in Virginia,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin in the release.

“We look forward to Apex Mills building on the HanesBrands company legacy, supported by Patrick County’s skilled workforce that has a long and successful history in the textile industry,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. 

People are also reading…

“The Apex Mills family of companies has been manufacturing Made in the USA textiles for 80 years, and as part of our dedication to support and grow the domestic textile industry we are continually seeking facilities and communities committed to this same goal,” said Jonathan Kurz, Apex Mills President and Chief Executive Officer.

“When we became aware of the imminent closing of the HanesBrands Woolwine operation and learned more about the rich tradition of textile manufacturing in Patrick County we ultimately made the decision that this was where we wanted to locate our next fabric formation facility. The skilled workforce in the Woolwine, Stuart, and surrounding communities, as well as the support we have received from the county and the state, have made this opportunity one which we are proud to be a part of.”

“Patrick County is proud to be the place that Apex Mills has chosen to expand its business operations,” said Sean Adams, Patrick County Director of Economic Development. 

“Southside Virginia has always been recognized as a mecca for new companies to invest and prosper,” said state Sen. William M. Stanley, R-Franklin County. 

“I am thrilled that Apex Mills is bringing new manufacturing jobs and millions in new investments to our district,” said Del. Wren M. Williams, R-Patrick. “This is a huge win for Patrick County. I will keep working to reshore our industries and revitalize our home in Southwest Virginia.”

A U.S.-based company founded in 1943, Apex Mills expedites innovative solutions while responding to customers’ growing and newly arising opportunities. With performance-based solid knit, mesh/netting, and 3D spacer textile solutions, the company is a respected brand trusted by Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, such as NASA, to provide quality products that meet the needs of its customers. 

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Patrick County to secure the project for Virginia. Youngkin approved a $300,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Patrick County with the project. Apex Mills is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, and funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former deputy back in jail

Former deputy back in jail

A former Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy is back in jail on multiple assault charges involving the same woman related to another case that resul…

New council seated

New council seated

Pearson nominated Jones for mayor and Rawls for vice mayor, and Council Member Kathy Lawson seconded both nominations and moved that nominations be closed.

Lumber heritage to be celebrated

Lumber heritage to be celebrated

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will host a "celebration of lumber heritage" for Founders Day at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Historic Henry County Courthouse, 1 E. Main St.

Vickie Few recognized

Vickie Few recognized

Sovah Health-Martinsville RN Vickie Few was awarded The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, which recognizes the "super-human efforts nurses perform every day," a release states.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin McCarthy becomes U.S. House Speaker after 15 rounds of voting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert