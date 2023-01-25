Appalachian explains rate increase

Two Appalachian Power representatives stood before the Henry County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday and attempted to explain why electric rates in Henry County have risen so dramatically in recent months.

Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner said he had asked the power company to have someone at a regular meeting Tuesday afternoon that could provide the Board with an explanation and answer questions they may have.

Representatives Teresa Hall and David Swisher explained the increase as a result of two rate increases and a "cold snap" in December.

"The utility industry is the most difficult job I've ever had and understanding rates is extremely difficult. It's very complicated," said Hall. "Rates have gone up. The December and January bills are about 35% higher than one year ago."

Hall explained Appalachian had two increases in the fall: one was a base charge rate increase and the second was a fuel factor increase caused by a spike in the energy market.

"We use natural gas and coal and both have spiked in the last 18 months," said Hall. "The dramatic increase can be tied back to inflation and the war on Ukraine."

Hall said the base charge increase hit in October, followed by the fuel charge increase in November, then a cold snap in December added to the increases.

"Most customers heat with electricity. You don't have to touch your thermostat for your electric bill to increase," Hall said. "Our rates are inline with the national average and we are regulated. We do not raise rates without the SCC's [State Corporation Commission] knowledge."

Irisburg District Supervisor Garrett Dillard attended the meeting via Zoom and was the only one of the Board members who asked questions of the Appalachian representatives.

"The Tennessee rates are less than Virginia's," said Dillard. "I was told it was because the tech folks hadn't updated the webpage, but now it's updated and they are still lower. Why is that?

Swisher offered that Tennessee's rates are historically lower than those in Virginia, but didn't know why that had been the case.

"They have different regulators than here," Swisher said. "The rates are different in West Virginia than Virginia."

Dillard pointed out that top officials with the company made millions of dollars while board members drew salaries in the hundreds of thousands.

"And we have folk here paying $800 a month for an electric bill," Dillard said. "Mine went from $200 to $400 to $800. There are a lot of people that are frustrated and upset. I don't have the answers, but our citizens should be able to ask questions."

Hall repeated that there was a public hearing held in December and all rate increases are regulated by the SCC.

"But the SCC denied it and you took it to the Supreme Court, didn't you?" Dillard asked.

"We appealed and that was for the base rate," Hall said. "The court ruled that the commission erred. Our base rate had not been increased since 2010."

Dillard asked why the increases were being applied in the middle of the winter when customers were dependent upon electricity to stay warm and Hall said she didn't know who set the calendar for the rate increases now in effect.

"We encourage everyone to sign up for the average monthly payment program," said Hall. "I have it and my family has it."

Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan commented that despite what Hall described as a December "cold snap" the month was one of the warmest on record in Henry County in the last few years.

"If the fuel factor is evaluated every year, then if the war in Ukraine ended, then likely the fuel factor would go back down," said Buchanan.

Said Swisher: "Coal has gone from $60 a ton to $160 a ton and we're exporting natural gas out of the country. It's the world we live in right now."

Financial markets show coal trading at $166.25 per ton midday on Wednesday.

In other matters, the Board:

Approved an additional appropriation of $1.2 million awarded through a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission for improvements to Reservoir Road at Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre.

Approved an additional appropriation of $8,114 to fund a part-time employee to assist with a project within the Henry County Clerk of Court's office that is estimated to take about six months.

Approved an additional appropriation of $95,000 from the State Asset Forfeiture funds to purchase two replacement vehicles for use by the special investigations division in the Sheriff's Department.

Approved the awarding of $118,404 to Sheehy Ford in Richmond for the purchase of three Police Interceptor Utility Vehicles.

Approved the appropriation of $50,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation for an updated sign at Philpott Lake and Marina as well as other unnamed tourism-related projects.

Approved $3,000 in additional appropriation from State Asset Forfeiture funds to cover travel expenses for the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Approved $549,342 of unexpended carryover funds to be used for capital projects.

Approved $50,884 in additional appropriation from the Library Circuit Court Records Preservation Grant Program to be used for reformatting and indexing of wills from 1777-1974 and preservation of marriage bonds for multiple years between 1832 and 1851 in the Circuit Court Clerk's Office.

Awarded an annual increase from $64,250 to $66,250 to Creedle, Jones & Associates, P.C. to continue as the County's and Public Service Authority's independent auditor.

Heard from Public Information Officer Brandon Martin speak about updates to the County's website.

Observed Henry County General Registrar Dawn Stultz-Vaughn present certificates to the winners of the most recent general elections: Champ C. Hardie Jr, Ridgeway District school board member; Craig A. O'Der Jr., Ridgeway mayor; and Ridgeway council members Timothy L. Wood, Michael R. Bass, James B. Hairston and Maeve S. McCulloch.

Observed Stultz-Vaughn recognize Valeria C. Edwards for her service on the Board of Elections. Edwards said she was the first African American to serve on the Henry County Elections Board.

Approved a request to rezone two lots in the Horsepasture District from agricultural to mixed residential so the applicant may create two additional lots out of the property.

Approved a request to rezone approximately .74 acres in the Horsepasture District from agricultural to commercial so the applicant may market the property for commercial purposes or possibly locate advertising signs on the property.

Approved the rezoning of approximately 20 acres in the Blackberry District from rural residential to agricultural so the applicant may build a house and an outdoor building on the property.

Heard Lewis and Betty Turner of the Blackberry District encourage the Board to support efforts underway to expand the Blue Ridge Regional Library in Bassett. "It served us well 25 years ago, but it is not up to speed in terms of space," said Betty Turner. Lewis Turner said they are seeking federal and state money and soliciting foundations such as Harvest. "We would encourage the Board of Supervisors to help as much as you can," said Lewis Turner.