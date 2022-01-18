 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Applebee's sold

  • 0

SSCP Management, Inc., based in Dallas, Texas, recently acquired a group of Applebee's restaurants across Virginia including the ones on Commonwealth Boulevard in Martinsville, Old Mount Cross Road in Danville and Old Franklin Turnpike in Rocky Mount.

Dharod

Sunil Dharod (left), Puja Dharod and Chris Dharod are the new owners of the Applebee's in Martinsville. 

The company also purchased Applebee's in Wytheville, Salem, Norton, Roanoke, Radford, Lynchburg, Lexington, South Boston and Galax, putting its total number of owned and operated Applebee's locations at 80, a press release stated.

SSCP also owns 46 Sonic Drive-Ins, The Roy's Hawaiian Fusion brand and the Cici's Pizza brand. With this recent acquisition, the company now has approximately 400 units across 25 states, the release said.

"We are excited to continue to grow the Applebee's brand and our collective business," said SSCP President Chris Dharod in the release. "Applebee's continues to be the leader in casual dining. Our business is vibrant and we are continuing to outperform established peers."

People are also reading…

SSCP is a family-owned and operated business which was started in Dallas by Sunil Dharod, and now is run by his son, Chris, and daughter, Puja, the release stated.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two dead, two injured in parking lot shooting

Two dead, two injured in parking lot shooting

Deputies responded to the scene and discovered Orlando Raceem Johnson of Martinsville suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and legs. Johnson died of his wounds. Malik Douglas, 25, of Martinsville was shot once and died of his injury.

Area braces for major winter storm

Area braces for major winter storm

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Blacksburg has issued a winter storm warning in effect from 1 a.m. on Sunday to 7 a.m. on Monday for north central and northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia, and West Virginia.

Watch Now: Related Video

Author J.D. Vance running for Senate in Ohio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert