Applebee's sold

SSCP Management, Inc., based in Dallas, Texas, recently acquired a group of Applebee's restaurants across Virginia including the ones on Commonwealth Boulevard in Martinsville, Old Mount Cross Road in Danville and Old Franklin Turnpike in Rocky Mount.

The company also purchased Applebee's in Wytheville, Salem, Norton, Roanoke, Radford, Lynchburg, Lexington, South Boston and Galax, putting its total number of owned and operated Applebee's locations at 80, a press release stated.

SSCP also owns 46 Sonic Drive-Ins, The Roy's Hawaiian Fusion brand and the Cici's Pizza brand. With this recent acquisition, the company now has approximately 400 units across 25 states, the release said.

"We are excited to continue to grow the Applebee's brand and our collective business," said SSCP President Chris Dharod in the release. "Applebee's continues to be the leader in casual dining. Our business is vibrant and we are continuing to outperform established peers."

SSCP is a family-owned and operated business which was started in Dallas by Sunil Dharod, and now is run by his son, Chris, and daughter, Puja, the release stated.