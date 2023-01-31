Applications open for P&HCC Scholars and Commonwealth Legacy scholarship

The Patrick & Henry Community College Foundation is accepting applications for the Patrick & Henry Scholars and Commonwealth Legacy scholarship. Each year, up to 10 local high school graduates are chosen to become Patrick & Henry Scholars. These scholars receive a scholarship to cover tuition, textbook, and fees for up to two academic years.

Tiffani Underwood, Director of the P&HCC Foundation, stated in a press release, “We have set the bar high because becoming a Patrick & Henry Scholar is a distinguished honor that is both an experience and an opportunity. It can open many doors, not only at P&HCC but also beyond at the students’ transfer institutions and in their careers.”

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must have a high school grade point average of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale. They must be graduates from an area high school or have completed a homeschool program of study. Scholars are chosen for their superior academic achievement, civic involvement, and leadership potential. Graduates of homeschool programs must be at least 17 years old at the time of the application and must live in the P&HCC service region.

Once accepted, Patrick & Henry Scholars must maintain a 3.0 grade point average and be full-time students (enrolled in at least 12 credit hours) at P&HCC. They also will be expected to participate in two extracurricular activities per semester and accrue ten volunteer service hours each semester.

To apply, students can go to www.patrickhenry.edu/scholarships.