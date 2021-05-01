April brings fewer cases and deaths from COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District

With everyone 16 and older now eligible and advance appointments no longer required, the decline in overall rate – about 1,000 shots a day has fallen by about 10% in April– concerns officials.

“While we have been holding ample clinics and have ample supply of vaccine, demand has dropped significantly in recent weeks,” Bell said. “We are working on solutions for those who cannot get themselves to a clinic, but at present we really want to encourage people who are hesitant to get vaccinated.”

She said anyone who visits www.vacinefinder.gov can add a ZIP code and find all of the places nearby where vaccines are offered, and you can make an appointment. Many churches have had walk-in clinics.

Cautions

In the past week, state officials have announced a loosening of limits on how many people can gather in restaurants, sports events and elsewhere, but Bell cautions that vaccinations predicate those allowances.

“Restaurants, sporting events and other venues can fully open back up when more of our population is vaccinated,” she said. “So please encourage your coworkers, church family and friends to get the vaccine for the greater good if not for themselves.

“The Virginia Department of Health and the CDC both have online FAQ's that detail which side effects to expect, what is in the vaccine and why it is safe for most people.”

Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.

