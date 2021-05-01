April brings fewer cases and deaths from COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District

Ten months have passed since we have seen numbers this low for the effects of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District.
Even as the nation and world ponder new waves and scientists fear another surge of hospitalizations and deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, there were only 339 new cases – about 11 per day – reported in Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties during the 30 days of April.
That was only 2.3% more than the total in March and was the lowest number since June, when there were 252 new cases.
Or look at it this way: In January, Martinsville had more cases than that by itself (363).
Seven-day rolling averages ended the month at their lowest points since July (10 a day and 7.1 per 100,000 population).
And that’s not all the good news: There were only seven deaths in April, the lowest total since July (when there were five). All other months since then have had double-digit totals.
The most recent death was recorded on April 21 by the Virginia Department of Health – even if record-verification may mean that death occurred weeks or months earlier. And Henry County, which has had 121 of the district’s 314 deaths, had only one in April. Martinsville and Patrick and Franklin counties had two apiece.
The one blip in all that good news: hospitalizations. There were 75 in April, a 10.8% increase from March and an average of 2.5 per day. That’s more than each of the prior two months and is the third highest monthly total, trailing only the holiday-related spikes from December (103) and January (88).
Even with all that good, health officials continue to suggest that any increase in cases is because of two factors: “The presence of virus variants in the community, and the relaxation of social distancing and mask wearing measures as more people are vaccinated,” health district spokesperson Nancy Bell said in an email response to questions from the Bulletin.
“We are seeing more cases among younger adults. Young adults have been least likely to adhere to mitigation standards like mask wearing, and most have not yet been vaccinated.”
The issue of variants emerged last week when VDH launched a new database to track their spread down to the district level. West Piedmont Health District showed as having nine of the state’s 965 cases but a disproportionate three of its 50 hospitalizations. There have been no variants-related deaths.
Kelly Fitzgerald, spokesperson for Sovah Health, and said last week that there were no hospitalized cases with a variant at Sovah’s facilities in Martinsville or Danville.
Bell said the variants “spread more easily and tend to make people sicker than even the COVID-19 virus we've come to know. It is very likely that these hospitalizations will not result in deaths as with the older people who previously were infected because young adults have fewer risk factors.”
Vaccinating people
Positive tests in the health district have ticked up to 5.7% -- the state average is 4.7%, and the district was at 5% as recently as April 17 – which is above the 5% threshold at which epidemiologists have suggested community spread of the virus is under control.
So the biggest factor in maintaining the success of April involves getting shots into the arms of residents, and the WPHD continues to lag the state’s totals.
April’s end found 44.7% of the populace had received at least one shot of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, and 31.3% were considered fully vaccinated (with a second short of Pfizer and Moderna), VDH reported.
But in the 83,000 doses of vaccine that have been distributed in the West Piedmont Health District, only 35,321 people (25.7% of the public) are fully vaccinated, which increased by slightly more than 550 a day in April.
Some 34.6% of the 137,199 district’s residents have received at least one shot. Martinsville has the highest rates for both first-shots and fully vaccinated (37.2% and 28.7%, respectively), and Patrick County continues to lag significantly (29% and 21.8%).
With everyone 16 and older now eligible and advance appointments no longer required, the decline in overall rate – about 1,000 shots a day has fallen by about 10% in April– concerns officials.
“While we have been holding ample clinics and have ample supply of vaccine, demand has dropped significantly in recent weeks,” Bell said. “We are working on solutions for those who cannot get themselves to a clinic, but at present we really want to encourage people who are hesitant to get vaccinated.”
She said anyone who visits www.vacinefinder.gov can add a ZIP code and find all of the places nearby where vaccines are offered, and you can make an appointment. Many churches have had walk-in clinics.
Cautions
In the past week, state officials have announced a loosening of limits on how many people can gather in restaurants, sports events and elsewhere, but Bell cautions that vaccinations predicate those allowances.
“Restaurants, sporting events and other venues can fully open back up when more of our population is vaccinated,” she said. “So please encourage your coworkers, church family and friends to get the vaccine for the greater good if not for themselves.
“The Virginia Department of Health and the CDC both have online FAQ's that detail which side effects to expect, what is in the vaccine and why it is safe for most people.”
