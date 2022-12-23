 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ararat man arrested for child pornography

An Ararat man was arrested Thursday on multiple counts of possession of child pornography involving children between the ages of three and seven. 

Oscar Alfredo Roman, 39, was arrested by Patrick County deputies after a search warrant was executed on his Willis Gap Road residence, a Sheriff's Office release stated.

A Patrick County tactical response team arrested Roman on 11 counts of possession of child pornography after Patrick County Investigator Jason Kruse received a tip about Roman's possible involvement, the release stated.

Kruse represents the Patrick County Sheriff's Office as members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) regional task force. Kruse obtained multiple warrants for the purpose of retrieving electronic data and the information collected resulted in Roman's arrest, the release stated.  

"Cases like this are complex and involve specific training and knowledge," Smith said in the release. "The Patrick County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Surry County, North Carolina Sheriff's Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police. 

"We are grateful for our North Carolina and neighboring Virginia law enforcement partners, the inter-agency cooperation in this case could not have been better," Smith said in the release.

Roman was released under a $9,500 secured bond. 

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact Inv. Kruse at 276-692-5123.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

