Ararat man arrested for child pornography

A video of a man raping his 9-year-old daughter triggered a global search for the little girl in 2016. Months later, her father was arrested and the child was rescued from the abuse. Yet the video lives on, downloaded and uploaded by child pornographers across the globe as police, prosecutors and internet companies chase behind in a futile effort to remove the images. The ongoing victimization of the child could have been avoided. Six years before the video surfaced, the father, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, confessed to his bishop that he abused his daughter.