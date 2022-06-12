Ararat Ruritan Club holds cruise-in; Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia awards grants

Ararat Ruritan Club

Ararat Ruritan Club hosted its first cruise-in of the year last month to honor local fire, rescue and police, and in celebration of the Ruritan National’s birthday the club provided a free lunch to everyone.

The cruise-in had 32 vehicles registered. Sheriff Dan Smith was presented with miniature Rudy teddy bears to give to children who encounter traumatic events.

The club meets on the first Thursday of each month with a meal at 7 p.m. and will hold its fall BBQ cruise-in on October 22.

Community Foundation

Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia announced its awarding of $137,000 in grants of its unrestricted Community Catalyst Funds to support Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center and Youth Sports Incorporated.

Unrestricted endowments let the foundation find programs that cover a range of community needs with the goal of making the community a better place, said a press release.

Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center received $60,000 to support the launch of a new vestibular testing program by purchasing equipment. It was chosen because there are currently no providers of this service in Roanoke even though there is a need for it in the area, the release said.

Youth Sports Incorporated was awarded $77,051 to support youth sports programming so that they can combine sports and education to foster character development, self-esteem, competitive spirit and teamwork.

Flag Day

The Martinsville-Henry County Flag Day Ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the former Henry County courthouse.

An annual tradition of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), this year’s event is being organized by the Joseph Martin DAR Chapter. Partnering organizations include the Patrick Henry DAR Chapter, the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society, and the Colonel George Waller Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. In addition to the traditional agenda components, the afternoon program will consist of readings and essays about the U. S. Flag. The National Anthem will be sung by everyone in attendance.

On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress took a break from writing the Articles of Confederation and passed a resolution stating that “the flag of the United States be 13 stripes, alternate red and white,” and that “the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.” In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson marked the anniversary of that decree by officially establishing June 14 as Flag Day.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be inside the courthouse, which is fully handicap accessible. For more information, call event chair Susan Kanode at 276-340-0819.

