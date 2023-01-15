Ararat Ruritans celebrate 70 years; J.T.-Minnie Maude scholarship application period open

70th anniversary

The Ararat Ruritan Club celebrated its 70th anniversary on Jan. 7. The club was chartered on Jan. 9, 1953, when it had 29 members, and the club was sponsored by the Critz Ruritan Club.

At the celebration, around 65 people attended to join in fellowship, to reminisce and to eat some cake and ice cream, a release said.

Ruritan National President Glen Broadwater attended along with his first lady, Linda Broadwater, to partake in the festivities and help present awards.

Ararat Ruritan Club member Mary Slate was awarded the Ruritan Forever plaque and pin. This award was decided by votes from club members and relieves Slate of having to pay club dues for life.

Slate has been a member of the Ararat Ruritan Club since 2009, serving in many different capacities. This year, Slate is the secretary.

Mary Dellenback was awarded the Tom Downing Fellow plaque and pin, which is the “highest honor to be bestowed upon a Ruritan,” according to the release.

At its regular January business meeting the club donated a check to the PARC Workshop which was accepted by Laura Hausler. There will be an organizational meeting held at the community room of the Patrick & Henry Community College in Stuart at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

Scholarships

The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust has announced that the application period is now open for scholarship opportunities available for the 2023-24 school year.

Scholarships are available for traditional and non-traditional students who are pursuing certificates, diplomas, associate, bachelor or graduate degrees. Students must be U.S. citizens who currently live in and who have lived in the following counties for a minimum of 12 consecutive months: Halifax, Henry and Pittsylvania in Virginia and the North Carolina counties of Caswell and Rockingham.

Feb. 1 is the next non-traditional application deadline and March 31 is the next traditional application deadline. The complete list of guidelines, requirements, deadline dates and the application can be found at jtmm.org.

For more information, contact the J.T. – Minnie Maude Charitable Trust at 434-797-3330.