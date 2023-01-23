Ararat woman in Patrick County jail without bond

An Ararat woman is in the Patrick County Jail without bond after allegedly attempting to stab a man and then telling police that she wished sMarshall: he had killed him.

Janice Marshall, 70, of 2355 Willis Gap Road was charged in connection with attempted 2nd degree murder Wednesday morning after deputies were called to the home, a release states.

At about 9:35 a.m. Sgt. Winfred Hill and Lt. Dustin Foley discovered Marshall and Benton Hall, 58, inside the house. Hall told them that Marshall had tried to stab him with a knife and the officers collected a knife at the scene as evidence, the release states.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said after investigating, Hill and Foley determined that Marshall had made an attempt to stab Hall and then told the officers that she "wished she had killed him."

Smith said that Hall did not suffer any significant injuries as a result of the incident.

Marshall was jailed in the Patrick County Jail without bond on Wednesday and her arraignment on Thursday was continued to Feb. 24 in Patrick County General District Court.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrest charges

Phillip Hosa Pilson, 41, on Jan. 17: Drunk in public, vandalism.

Dwayne Juan McNeil, 26, on Jan. 17: Drunk in public.

Darius Jermaine Dillard, 27, on Jan. 17: DUI.

Tyrell Nicole Moore, 33, on Jan. 17: Disorderly conduct.

Zackary Louis Randolph, 27, on Jan. 17: DUI.

Robert Gene Woods, 57, on Jan. 17: Simple assault.

Jorge Antonio Coca, 27, on Jan. 17: Probation violation.

Jessica Nicole Huffman, 34, on Jan. 17: DUI.

Rebecca Lynn Cox, 38, on Jan. 17: Falsely identify to police, identity fraud, obtaining money by false pretenses.

Nicole Renea Robinette, 50, on Jan. 17: Probation violation.

Melissa Karen Lester, 46, on Jan. 17: Probation violation.

Marquis Antonio Bruce, 31, on Jan. 17: Probation violation, resisting arrest.

Phillip Wayne Compton, 37, on Jan. 17: Probation violation.

Samantha Kay McCoy, 34, on Jan. 17: Possession of drugs.

Meagan Nicole Dalton, 28, on Jan. 18: Contempt of court, probation violation.

Morris Alain Amos, 39, on Jan. 18: Probation violation.

Andrea Dawn Adams, 40, on Jan. 18: Possession of drugs, probation violation.

Walter Elbert Spence III, 47, on Jan. 18: Probation violation.

Adriane Denise Adams, 37, on Jan. 18: Contempt of court.

Christopher Wayne Robertson, 28, on Jan. 18: Simple assault.

Graylin Elroy Claybrooks, 43, on Jan. 18: Larceny.

Alonzo Turner Jr., 40, on Jan. 18: Strangulation, vandalism, simple assault, brandishing a firearm.

Marty Lee Wiggington, 52, on Jan. 18: Probation violation.

Jessica Lynn Conner, 38, on Jan. 19: Breaking and entering, larceny.

Jimmy Carlin Davis, 44, on Jan. 19: Shoplifting, contempt of court.

Ronaldo Romero, 24, on Jan. 19: Involuntary manslaughter, hit and run, reckless driving.

Alfred Darrell Spencer, 68, on Jan. 19: Simple assault.

Heather Lynn Nicole Hart, 27, on Jan. 19: Non-capital first degree murder.

Robert Scott Spencer, 47, on Jan. 20: Grand larceny.

James Nathaniel Lowe, 74, on Jan. 20: Possession of drugs.

Michael Coy Nester, 43, on Jan. 20: Embezzlement.

Treasure Dawn Moore, 38, on Jan. 20: Abduction by force.

Monica Lynn Castillo, 39, on Jan. 20: Failure to appear.

Victoria Nichole Manns, 34, on Jan. 20: Probation violation.

Belinda Mary Wiltbanks, 41, on Jan. 20: Grand larceny, failure to appear, resisting arrest.

Dauna Lynn Patel, 50, on Jan. 20: Shoplifting, trespassing.

Roger Lee Moore, 37, on Jan. 20: Abduction by force.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office arrest charges

Dakota Blaine Parsons, on Jan. 2: 10 counts of probation violations.

Jahari Keontae Pritchett, on Jan. 5: Two counts of assault and battery of a family member.

Earnest Louis Lindsay, on Jan. 5: DWI—2nd offense within 5-10 years.

Dominique Corneilus Grant, on Jan. 6: Five counts of probation violations.

Adam Michael Polzella, on Jan. 7: Two counts of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drugs, drive while license revoked, possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Amanda Lynn Wolfe, on Jan. 7: Contempt of court.

Demetrius Antwan Preston, on Jan. 7: Three counts of probation violation.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Asonti O'Brian Hodge, Martinsville, on Jan. 17: A charge of cruelty to animals was dismissed.

Jaquail Marquise Dodson, Martinsville, on Jan. 18: Sentenced to 50 years with 46 years suspended and $2,100 in costs to amended charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine - 1st offense and four counts of distribution of cocaine - 1st offense. Charges of distribution of fentanyl - 2nd offense and distribution of fluorofentanyl - 2nd offense were dismissed.

Peadro Diene Cabiness, Martinsville, on Jan. 19: Sentenced to 40 years with 38 years suspended for four counts of distribution of cocaine.

Cheree Nicole Dalton, Bassett, on Jan. 19: Sentenced to six years and four months suspended and $198 in costs for three counts of probation violation.

Bobby Lee Davis, Axton, on Jan. 19: Sentenced to 20 years with 17 years suspended and $2,155 in fines and costs for distribution of cocaine and distribution of oxycodone.

Antonio Bryant Witcher, Axton, on Jan. 19: Sentenced to five years with three years suspended for possession of a gun by a non-violent felon.

Martinsville Sheriff's Office

Mary Ann Turner, on Jan. 10: Probation violation.

Victoria Nichole Manns, on Jan. 10: False identity of self to law enforcement, probation violation.

Brian Marquis Tucker, on Jan. 10: Possession of a weapon/ammunition by a convicted felon.

Deandre Steven Candy, on Jan. 10: False identity of self to law enforcement.

Belinda Mary Wiltbanks, on Jan. 11: Two counts of failure to appear, false identity of self to law enforcement, grand larceny, and contempt of court.

Herbert Nowlin, on Jan. 11: Violation of protective order, strangulation, and two counts of assault and battery of a family member.

Greg Mosby, on Jan. 12: Failure to appear.

Patsy Lee Hodges, on Jan. 13: Failure to appear, and five counts of probation violation.

James Harold Ken Shrader, on Jan. 13: Five counts of probation violation.

Jaremus Keon Jones, on Jan. 14: Fugitive on a felony.

Roderick Dee Preston, on Jan. 14: DWI - 1st offense.

Elizabeth Ashley Stoneman, on Jan. 14: Intoxication in public.

T-Keyah Chatee Younger, on Jan. 15: DWI - 2nd offense.

David Blane Doyle, on Jan. 15: Abduction by force, and malicious wounding.

Antwane Demetrius Cole, on Jan. 15: Three counts of distribute/sell drugs for profit.

Patrick County Circuit Court

Dale Marie Bray, Ridgeway, on Jan. 18: Charges of indecent liberties with a child less than 15 years old and two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years old were dismissed.

Thatcher Lindwood Robertson, Ararat, on Jan. 18: Sentenced to four months for two counts of probation violation. Two counts of probation violation were dismissed.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office

Cory Adam Martin, 34, on Jan. 16: Interfere with property rights of another.

Walter Elbert Spence III, 47, on Jan. 17: Probation violation, two counts of manufacture/distribute schedule I/II drugs - 2nd offense, distribution of methamphetamine.

Justin Leon Hylton, 32, Bassett, on Jan. 17: Strangle another causing wounding or injury.

Jordon Anthony Capps, 21, Spencer, on Jan. 17: Property damage.

Janice Marshall, 70, Ararat, on Jan. 18: Attempted 2nd degree murder.

Justin Hylton, 32, on Jan. 18: Abduction by force.

Gavin Zachary Hunter Moore, 31, Patrick County Jail, on Jan 19: Probation violation.