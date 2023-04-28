A domestic situation involving an employee resulted in the Arby's Restaurant in Martinsville closing for a portion of the day on Thursday.

Henry County Chief Deputy Wayne Davis told the Bulletin that employees at the Arby's at 1130 North Memorial Boulevard received a threatening phone call from a person related to one of the employees at the restaurant.

The person threatened to harm the employees, so out of an abundance of caution, the management at Arby's chose to close the restaurant for the evening, Davis said.

Kevin Lane Dodson, 25, of Bassett, was taken into custody by the Henry County Sheriff's Department and charged with using profane language over a public airway, altering or erasing computer data and extortion in writing.

Dodson was jailed in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond and his scheduled to be arraigned in Henry County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Monday.