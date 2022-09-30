Area at risk of flooding from Ian

What’s left of Hurricane Ian is expected to reach the Martinsville and Henry County area by this afternoon and possible flooding appears to be the greatest risk.

The remnants of Ian are expected to bring widespread moderate to heavy rainfall to southwestern Virginia and western North Carolina beginning late today and continuing through the upcoming weekend, the National Weather Service (NWS) Office in Blacksburg says. This may bring an increased risk for flash flooding, as well as flooding of poor drainage areas.

In addition to rain, gusty winds will also be possible tonight and tomorrow, especially in higher terrain areas, the NWS said. As of Thursday afternoon, there was still uncertainty in the track and timing of the system and the NWS encourages everyone to continue to monitor the latest updated forecasts.

“The current track of the projected path will have the center of the storm passing just west of Charlotte, North Carolina and continuing towards Bristol on Sunday morning around 2 a.m.,” said Henry County Public Safety Director Matt Tatum by email on Wednesday. “The heavier rain and wind from this type of storm are usually on the east side of the center, which is where we will be sitting. In this projected path, the mountains may protect us; however, we most likely will see significant wind and heavy rain.”

Tatum said the expected conditions for Henry County can lead to flash flooding, widespread flooding, downed trees and power outages.

“We ask every citizen to be prepared to ‘get through 72,’ meaning have enough food, water, prescribed medicine, pet supplies, etc., to get through 72 hours in the event you have a power outage, or you are not able to leave your home during this time,” Tatum said.

“An example is if you require medical oxygen, ensure you have enough bottled oxygen to last 72 hours.”

Thursday afternoon Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller said in an email that all available state police personnel are on stand-by for routine and emergency deployment for the duration of the storm’s presence.

Search and recovery team divers began pre-deploying on Thursday, based on projected rainfall patterns, vulnerable flood zones and storm surge, Geller said.

Martinsville, Bassett and Patrick County were all scheduled to host high school football games tonight, but those games were rescheduled and played yesterday so there will be no high school football in the area tonight.

Patrick County Public Schools decided around midday on Thursday to have students stay home and hold school virtually on Friday and Henry County Public Schools says they are watching the situation closely.

“Our team is monitoring the weather and the progression of the storm,” said Henry County Public Schools Director of Communication Monica Hatchett. “If inclement weather warrants a change in the school schedule, we always try to make that determination as early as possible so that we can make families aware.”

Martinsville City Schools are taking a similar cautious approach.

“The safety of our students, staff and families is always at the forefront of everything we do,” said Callie Hietala, communications and community outreach coordinator. “As with any other weather event, we are monitoring the situation as it develops and staying in contact with local and regional safety officials. Members of our safety committee will look at the most current information and make a determination as to whether or not we alter our schedule.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the latest NWS forecast for Martinsville and Henry County called for a 70% chance of showers this afternoon and wind gusts up to 26 mph. The chance of precipitation overnight increases to 100% and holds at 90% throughout the day on Saturday. Saturday night through Sunday night the chance of precipitation is at 70% and on Monday and Monday night the chance of more rain is 60%. The event will be over and we should return to partly sunny skies by Tuesday.

Between four and five inches of rain could fall in Martinsville and Henry County by the time the remnants of Ian are gone.

By Saturday, what remains of Ian will be near western North Carolina. It is expected to meander and remain roughly in that region for the next couple of days, the NWS said. Rain will be ongoing the entire weekend, and could be moderate to heavy at times. The heaviest rain will be along the southern Appalachians, with three to six inches forecast to fall from Saturday through Sunday.

Tatum offered a few other recommended precautions as the storm nears.

Have an alternate heat source or location to go should you lose power.

If you have an alternate power source, such as a generator, make sure it is functional.

Only travel if necessary and if travel is necessary, do not drive through water over the road. It is nearly impossible to predict the strength of the road, or even if it still exists, underneath flowing water.

Remove anything that can be removed from any potential flooding path near water sources such as streams, creeks, or rivers before the storm arrives.

Only call 911 for a life-threatening emergency, uncontrolled fire, or emergency law enforcement situation. 911 should not be used to report power outages or any other purpose other than an emergency.

Nonemergency services can be requested by contacting 211, not 911.

If 911 services are needed, expect delays during inclement weather as responders have to remain safe as well.

After the remnants of Ian pass, the NWS predicts dry, fall-like weather through Thursday as high pressure builds into the region.