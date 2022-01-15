Area braces for major winter storm

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Blacksburg has issued a winter storm warning in effect from 1 a.m. on Sunday to 7 a.m. on Monday for north central and northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia, and West Virginia.

Included in the warning is Patrick, Franklin, Henry and Pittsylvania counties and the cities of Martinsville and Danville.

The NWS statement issued Saturday morning at 4 a.m. said heavy snow is to be expected, mixed with sleet at times, with total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches along with winds gusting as high as 35 mph at times.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible, and the hazardous conditions will likely impact the Monday morning commute, the statement said.

Heavy fallen snow along with gusty winds on Sunday afternoon through Monday may down tree limbs and cause power outages, the statement said.

"Storm arrival time looks to be early Sunday morning somewhere between 5 and 9 a.m. These times are subject to change based on the track and speed of the storm," NWS Meteorologist Erik Taylor told the Bulletin. "The same can be said for totals as current forecast projections show a good swath of 6 to 8 inches of snow across your region with the higher amounts toward the Blue Ridge Parkway and lower amounts closer to Martinsville."

Taylor said by Sunday afternoon and evening warmer air could lead to some sleet and freezing rain.

"This may cut totals a bit and lead to possible power outages with less than a tenth of an inch of ice expected," said Taylor. "A deviation in track by 25-50 miles west could mean more mixing and even rain versus a track further east and just off the coast that would mean more snow with amounts ranging from 6 to 10 inches as a worst case scenario."

Significant travel concerns will likely continue through Monday, and Taylor said winds out of the northwest will be gusting 20 to 40 mph.

"This will lead to some blowing and drifting snow, especially along the ridges, as well as poor visibility as the system pulls away," Taylor said. "Wind chill factors Monday morning into Monday afternoon will range between 10 to 15 degrees."

Saturday morning, Kevin Myatt, Roanoke Times meteorologist, said the forecast trends have moved the storm "more toward a mixed mess rather than a pure snowfall."

"The winter storm in Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County should start with a period of snow, followed by sleet and maybe freezing rain," said Myatt on Friday. "The timing and amounts of those are still a little squishy, but something like four to eight inches of snow with a cake of sleet and ice on top is probably a pretty good idea."

Myatt said if the sleet and freezing rain start earlier, there will be less snow and "more crunchiness." A switch later to sleet and freezing rain would cap the snow with more ice.

"This isn't a winter storm we're going to miss," Myatt said. "It's just unsettled what its final form will be in precipitation types and amounts of each, a headache for forecasters because the line between 10 inches of snow and a two-inch crunchy shell is extremely thin."

In Martinsville, a release from the Public Works Department says, the streets will be plowed in the order of priority with the arterial and main routes like Commonwealth and Memorial boulevards and Market, Liberty, Spruce and Rives roads are cleared first.

Neighborhood collector streets like Clearview Drive, Fayette Street, Starling Avenue and Mulberry and Chatham Heights roads will be plowed secondly. The remaining residential streets will be the last streets to be plowed, the release said.

"We'll continue to monitor the storm and most likely have workers come in before it begins since at this point it appears to be a fairly strong, intense storm with significant accumulation potential," said City Manager Leon Towarnicki. "The pre-storm prep work is generally the same: Check all equipment and plows, have everything fueled up and ready to go and be sure all the tools and emergency equipment such as chain saws are all gassed up and in working order."

Towarnicki said workers will concentrate on the main routes while the storm is in progress, and after the main routes are in satisfactory shape, they will begin clearing other streets according to the priority schedule.

"If people don't need to be on the road or do not have a vehicle or tires suited for the conditions, they should stay off the streets until they are cleared," said Towarnicki. "Vehicles that get stuck and block traffic simply impedes and delays the City's ability to clear the streets."

Towarnicki said crews will be working around the clock in shifts, "and our goal has always been to try and plow all streets at least once within 24 hours after the storm ends."

Henry County issued a statement encouraging everyone to only dial 9-1-1 for emergencies and not to report power outages or to inquire about road conditions.

Due to staffing shortages and capacity issues at local hospitals, it's especially important right now to limit the amount of phone traffic on emergency lines, the release stated.

"When weather events like these are expected, we go into planning mode where we try to account for every type of contingency that we may need to resort to," said Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry. "A lot of that is coordinating with the rest of the emergency team infrastructure. One thing the public can do to help with this is to stay off of the roads if possible. The more cars we have stuck alongside the roadways, the more difficult it is for us to do our jobs of attending to the more urgent calls."

Much like the City, the County takes preparation of a weather event seriously.

"The winter weather makes transportation more difficult, so in preparation we like to make sure our vehicles are running at optimal conditions," said Director of Public Safety Matt Tatum. "Much like we encourage our residents to do, we also have to go through our own checklist to make sure we have enough supplies and provisions to last us in a worst-case scenario. That way we can ensure we have everything we need to assist the public."

Appalachian Power serves Henry and Patrick counties and on Friday afternoon they issued a statement recognizing this winter storm could cause power outages.

"More than eight inches of snow is expected in many areas, including Wheeling, Beckley and Bluefield in West Virginia and Wytheville and Roanoke in Virginia. A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected from Martinsville northeast though Lynchburg," stated AEP spokesperson Teresa Hall in a press release. "In advance of the storm all local crews and contractors will remain in their regular reporting locations, packed and prepared to either work in their own areas or travel to storm-damaged areas."

Damage assessors and line crews have been pulled in from Indiana, Michigan and Ohio to provide assistance as needed, the release said.

"Snow and ice storms can cause damage that downs power lines," said Hall in the release. "Customers should treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them. "

Corinne Geller, public relations director with the Virginia State Police says they are advising everyone to delay or avoid travel during the storm, but if you do be sure to clear the snow from your vehicle, sow down, turn on your headlights, do not call 9-1-1 for road conditions, fill up your tank, and bring what you need to be safe in case you get stuck.

Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency in preparation for the storm.

“We expect this storm to have a significant impact in many parts of Virginia,” Governor Northam said in a release. “Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders to prepare, and to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them the most. This also gives Governor-elect Youngkin the ability to respond to any storm needs swiftly. I urge Virginians to take this storm seriously and make preparations now.”

Governor Northam and state emergency officials conducted a joint preparation with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin as the weather system is likely to include additional downed trees, more electrical outages, and significant impacts on travel conditions, the release stated.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) also encouraged everyone to avoid travel during the storm.

On Friday, VDOT crews and contractors began pre-treating major roads and interstates with brine in advance of the storm, and once the snow begins, VDOT's priority are the interstates and primary roads, a release stated. Lower-volume secondary routes will not be plowed or treated until the snow stops.

Real-time information about road conditions, crashes and closures is available on VDOT's 511 free mobile app or the www.511Virginia.org website and phone system.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

