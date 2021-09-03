Area health leaders worry Labor Day gatherings may add fuel to virus flames

Labor Day, with its traditional backyard celebrations signaling the setting sun for summer, may bring an unwelcomed guest to the festivities: the delta variant.

In a blunt warning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging unvaccinated people not to travel this holiday weekend with the altered version of the novel coronavirus still strongly circulating. The federal agency also said even those fully vaccinated need to weigh the risks when considering mingling about with others.

Area health leaders are worried the increased social interaction could add fuel to the already fiery spread of COVID-19 where the average daily caseloads are at levels not seen since February.

"Given the rapid spread of the delta variant, there are significant concerns about Labor Day gatherings further contributing to the rising number of cases we are seeing in our area and across the region," Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer with Sovah Health, told the Register & Bee this week.

She noted a concerning upward trajectory of COVID-19 patients — 13 as of Wednesday — in the Martinsville hospital. Compared to last year, those being admitted are younger and more likely to need to be placed in the intensive care unit almost immediately.

