The Martinsville and Henry County area was spared the worst of a large storm system that passed through Monday evening, although there were reports of downed power lines caused by falling trees.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Appalachian Power Co. reported 166 customers were without power along U.S. 58 just south of Martinsville in an area that includes the Dupont Road and Hillcrest Avenue. Another 42 customers were without power in the Chatmoss area of Henry County along Stonewall Jackson Trail and Hunt Woods Drive. Estimated restoration time for both outages was at 4 p.m.

In Patrick County, 102 customers in the Peters Creek community were without power and Appalachian expected to have it restored by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A total of 1,104 customers in Henry County and 940 in Patrick County were without power Tuesday morning.

Nearly 300,000 customers across Virginia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia were without power Tuesday morning, down from over 630,000 Monday night, according to poweroutage.us.

The storm system claimed two lives; a 15-year-old in South Carolina who was struck and killed by a falling tree, according to the Anderson County Coroner's Office and a 28-year-old man who was killed when he was struck by lightning in Florence, Alabama.

Dillons Fork Road in Henry County was closed Monday evening after a tree fell across the road, taking a power line with it. Several fallen trees had blocked numerous roads in Patrick County.

The Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department reported that they had rescued a woman who was trapped inside her home after a tree fell at her residence at approximately 5:27 p.m. on Monday in the 500 block of Old Well Road in Spencer.

The National Weather Service said on Tuesday that more storms could arrive on Thursday as an area of low pressure, moving along a front from the lower Mississippi Valley to the Carolinas, heads our way. Forecasts call for the potential for additional storms that could be strong to severe, with damaging winds and localized flooding.