Area's oldest known resident, Raymond Ross, is now 109
Area's oldest known resident, Raymond Ross, is now 109

Raymond Ross 109th birthday

Raymond Ross of Stanleytown Health & Rehab turned 109 on Oct. 12. His children Dorothy Holland (standing, from left), Clyde Ross and Virginia Jones celebrated with him.

Raymond Ross celebrated his 109th birthday on Oct. 12.

"A very few family members and guests were at the gathering" at Stanleytown Health & Rehab, where he lives, said his granddaughter Pamela Griffin. "Daddy was as normal and ready to eat his cupcakes. He received a lot of cards from all over. He got flowers and lots of his favorite sweets."

His wife is the late Florence T. Ross, and his children are Virginia Maxcine Jones, Dorothy R. Holland, Clyde R. Ross and the late Helen R. Jones.

