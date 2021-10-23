Area's oldest known resident, Raymond Ross, is now 109

Support Local Journalism
Raymond Ross celebrated his 109th birthday on Oct. 12.
"A very few family members and guests were at the gathering" at Stanleytown Health & Rehab, where he lives, said his granddaughter Pamela Griffin. "Daddy was as normal and ready to eat his cupcakes. He received a lot of cards from all over. He got flowers and lots of his favorite sweets."
His wife is the late Florence T. Ross, and his children are Virginia Maxcine Jones, Dorothy R. Holland, Clyde R. Ross and the late Helen R. Jones.
Holly Kozelsky
