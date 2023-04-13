The Henry County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Pottsville, Arkansas, man after a Thursday morning motorcycle crash on Koehler Road.

Chief Deputy Wayne Davis said Henry County deputies observed a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on Greensboro Road Thursday morning.

"The motorcycle was speeding recklessly, 98 mph in a 45 mph zone," Davis said. "Deputies attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the rider refused to stop.

Davis said with deputies in pursuit, the motorcycle continued north on Greensboro Road through the city of Martinsville and city police officers joined the chase.

"The rider attempted to turn onto Keohler Road and lost control, resulting in a crash," said Davis.

Adon Carothers, 20, was uninjured in the crash and taken into custody on charges of eluding law enforcement, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, driving with no motorcycle endorsement, no vehicle registration and no insurance.