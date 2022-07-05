Arrest made after shooting and vandalism

A Bassett man is in jail after shooting a gun on Brookdale Road, running from police and then hiding in a church were he allegedly caused thousands of dollars of damage.

Dispatch notified Martinsville Police officers that a caller reported seeing someone shooting a gun near the Food Lion on Brookdale and could see shell casings in the roadway.

Lt. Sandy Hines said the officers were given a description of the vehicle and found one in the area that matched it.

Hines did not make clear in his written notice provided to the Bulletin what the make, model or color of the vehicle was.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and a short pursuit ended on Berkshire Place where the driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot, Hines wrote.

Officers chasing the man said they recognized him as Tommy Lee Marlowe from Bassett.

While officers were chasing who they believed to be Marlowe, the vehicle that he was driving caught fire.

Hines wrote that the damage caused to the vehicle by the fire resulted in the vehicle being a "total loss."

Some time elapsed, but Hines did not make clear how much time had passed before someone notified dispatch that they heard glass breaking near the Forest Hills Presbyterian Church.

In what was described by Hines as "a very short time later," officers responded to the church and saw that several windows had been broken out.

"Officers made entry into the church and ultimately arrested Tommy Lee Marlowe hiding in the church," Hines wrote.

Marlowe was charged with felony eluding police, assault on law enforcement officers, resisting arrest, hit and run, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, breaking and entering, felony destruction of property, no insurance and no registration.

Hines wrote that no one was injured during the pursuit or apprehension of Marlowe.

The amount of damage to the church was described as "thousands of dollars" by Hines.

Marlowe is scheduled to be arraigned in Martinsville General District Court on Thursday.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

