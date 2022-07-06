Arrest made in bank vandalism

A Bassett man has been arrested for allegedly damaging the front door to a bank Wednesday morning.

Nicholas Adam Spencer, 27, was charged with one count of felony destruction of property after the Henry County Sheriff's Office learned that the cost to repair a glass door at Carter Bank & Trust, 2770 Riverside Drive in Bassett, was $1,200.

Captain Wayne Davis of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call from the bank at about 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

“A customer became irate while inside the bank,” said Davis. “As he was leaving, he intentionally broke the entry door glass.”

As a result, the lobby of the bank remained closed for the day.

Carter Marketing Office Brooks Taylor said the bank reported the act of vandalism to the Sheriff's Office.

Davis did not say what may have caused the customer to become irate.