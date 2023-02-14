Police have arrested a Bassett man in connection with a drug investigation involving narcotics and money.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at the home of Dana Juan Reynolds, 44, of 2451 Willie Craig Road and have seized drugs suspected to be methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. A large quantity of money was also seized, a release stated.

The release stated that Reynolds was attempting to destroy the narcotics when deputies entered the home. He has been charged with separate counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine after having been convicted of two or more prior convictions. Reynolds was also charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana greater than one ounce, but less than five pounds, the release stated.

Reynolds has been jailed in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond and additional charges are expected in the ongoing investigation, the release stated.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463. The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime depending upon the nature of the crime and the substance of the information.